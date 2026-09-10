Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: x-men

X-Men: Asa Germann Has Joined The Cast As Angel

The cast of the new X-Men movie continues to expand. Gen V star Asa Germann has reportedly joined the cast as Angel.

Article Summary Variety reports Gen V star Asa Germann has joined Marvel's new X-Men movie as Angel, expanding the ensemble.

Angel is one of Marvel's earliest X-Men, debuting in 1963 and later evolving into Archangel in X-Factor.

Marvel confirmed X-Men in 2023, with Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier officially tapped to helm the film.

The new X-Men cast includes Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Maya Boyd, Samara Weaving, and Adam Driver.

After many months of rumors and speculation posts, Marvel finally ended our long hell by announcing most of the X-Men cast at D23 last month. We love to see it, but all knew that there was a good chance this wasn't the entire cast. There were rumors a Beast casting fell through, and there were a couple of X-Men members who are very connected to the franchise that you would expect to make an appearance in this film. Well, another member who has been around for a very long time has been cast, according to Variety. Gen V star Asa Germann has reportedly joined the cast of the new X-Men movie as Angel.

While not nearly as well known as characters like Cyclops or Jean Grey, Angel has been running around the X-Men corner of the Marvel universe for as long as it has existed. The character first appeared front and center in X-Men #1 in July 1963 and is a Stan Lee and Jack Kirby creation. Since then, he's been popping around in a bunch of different forms, including appearing as Archangel in X-Factor #23 in September 1987. The character has also appeared in multiple television shows, movies, and video games, including Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men: Evolution, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Apocalypse, and more.

What Do X-Men Look Like In A Post-Doomsday And Secret Wars MCU?

The mutants have been lurking on the edges of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now, but it wasn't until September 2023 that we got official confirmation that an X-Men movie was in the works. It took another two years before a director was officially announced. In May 2025, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier was officially announced and confirmed to direct the film. Schreier explained, "I can't say anything about it, but we've started work on X-Men, and that's obviously very, very exciting. There are so many things that I didn't know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it's more shooting days than I've ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

In the middle of July 2025, Kevin Feige spoke briefly about the X-Men, specifically about how they will be recast post-Avengers: Secret. Feige explained, "Reboot is a scary word. Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we're thinking along those lines. … 'X-Men' is where that will happen next." The X-Men made their official debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Sadie Sink as Jean Grey. Other members of the cast were later confirmed at D23 in August 2026, including Maya Boyd as Storm, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Kit Connor as Cyclops, and Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister. X-Men will be released in theaters on May 5, 2028.

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