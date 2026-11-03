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X-Men: Ben Wang Is Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast As Iceman

Ben Wang is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Marvel's X-Men movie as Iceman. The film will be released in theaters on May 5, 2028.

Article Summary Deadline reports Ben Wang is in talks to play Iceman in Marvel's X-Men, which is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.

Iceman, also known as Bobby Drake, is one of the original X-Men and a character with deep roots across Marvel history.

Jake Schreier is directing X-Men after Marvel confirmed the project, with work underway as the mutant reboot takes shape.

Kevin Feige has signaled X-Men will help reset the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars, with the new era now coming into focus.

Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige saw the large and sprawling cast of The Long Walk and said, "There's a bunch of people I want to snatch up for roles," and let's be real, we're not mad about it. The cast of the X-Men has been slowly filling out over the past year or so, with a bunch of confirmations during the D23 presentation back in August. It sounds like another OG X-Men member is looking to step up to the plate, but the ink on the contract isn't dry yet. According to Deadline, Ben Wang is reportedly in talks to join the cast of X-Men as Iceman, aka Bobby Drake.

Bobby is another character that has been around for as long as the X-Men have existed. He first appeared in The X-Men #1, published in September 1963, and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Bobby is a character who has gotten plenty of time in various X-Men stories and has also been a member of other teams like the Defenders and the Fantastic Four. The character is also one that fans who saw the original run of movies would be familiar with, as he appeared in X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past, and was portrayed by Shawn Ashmore. he also appeared in several video games and TV shows as early as The Marvel Super Heroes in 1966, to LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, which was released in 2024.

What Do X-Men Look Like In A Post-Doomsday And Secret Wars MCU?

The mutants have been lurking on the edges of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now, but it wasn't until September 2023 that we got official confirmation that an X-Men movie was in the works. It took another two years before a director was officially announced. In May 2025, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier was officially announced and confirmed to direct the film. Schreier explained, "I can't say anything about it, but we've started work on X-Men, and that's obviously very, very exciting. There are so many things that I didn't know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it's more shooting days than I've ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

In the middle of July 2025, Kevin Feige spoke briefly about the X-Men, specifically about how they will be recast post-Avengers: Secret. Feige explained, "Reboot is a scary word. Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we're thinking along those lines. … 'X-Men' is where that will happen next." The X-Men made their official debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Sadie Sink as Jean Grey. Other members of the cast were later confirmed at D23 in August 2026, including Maya Boyd as Storm, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Kit Connor as Cyclops, and Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister. X-Men will be released in theaters on May 5, 2028.

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