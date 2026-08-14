Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: d23, Marvel Studios, x-men

X-Men Release Date & Cast Offcially Announced At D23 By Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige took the stage at D23 and announced the cast of the X-Men film, along with a release date of May 5, 2028.

Article Summary Marvel Studios officially announced X-Men at D23, with Kevin Feige confirming a theatrical release date of May 5, 2028.

The X-Men cast revealed at D23 includes Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Chris Abbott, Samara Weaving, and Adam Driver.

Sadie Sink returns as Jean Grey after debuting the iconic X-Men character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day last month.

Jake Schreier will direct X-Men for Marvel Studios as D23 coverage continues with more major Disney and Marvel reveals.

X-Men are here. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has just announced the cast for the Marvel Studios X-Men film, releasing on May 5, 2028. Sadie Sink (Jean Grey), Kit Connor (Cyclops), Chris Abbott (Prof. X), Samara Weaving (Emma Frost), Inde Navarrette (Rogue), Maya Boyd (Storm), and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister round out the main cast. Sink will, of course, be playing Jean Grey for a second time, having debuted as the character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day last month. This ends months and, really, if we are being honest, years of speculation as to who would be in the film and which X-Men characters would be there. The film is being directed by Jake Schreier, who helmed the Thunderbolts film. Hopefully, you saw the news pop up in our very own Kaitlyn Booth's live blog, as she is in the room taking it all in.

X-Men Are Home At Last

The X-Men announcement has been long in the making, but it won't be the only big thing coming out of D23, as you can follow along with our coverage all weekend long and watch some of the panels live on Disney+:

Beauty and the Beast : A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14

– Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16

– Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

– Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

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