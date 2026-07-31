Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Samara Weaving, x-men

X-Men: Samara Weaving Reportedly In Talks To Play Emma Frost

Scream Queen Samara Weaving is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the new X-Men movie as the villainous Emma Frost.

Article Summary Deadline reports Samara Weaving is in talks to join Marvel’s X-Men movie as Emma Frost, a major mutant role.

Emma Frost has a long X-Men history, evolving from villain to hero across comics, animation, and live-action.

Marvel’s X-Men movie is taking shape with director Jake Schreier and writers Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo attached.

Kevin Feige has said X-Men will help define the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars, hinting at a major reset.

The first round of X-Men casting has finally hit the internet mere days after an underwhelming Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The new X-Men film has been in various stages of development since the rights reverted to Marvel during the Fox buyout, but it wasn't until the last couple of years that the project seemed to have any active development. Since last summer, the film has gained a director, Jake Schreier, who directed Thunderbolts*, which not enough of you went to see, and two writers, Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo. The project seemed like one that Marvel would have brought up at SDCC, but it didn't happen. It appears that the ink wasn't dry on some contracts yet, and still isn't. According to Deadline, Scream Queen Samara Weaving is in talks to play Emma Frost in the new X-Men movie.

Emma Frost is a complex character, to say the least. She first appeared in The Uncanny X-Men #129 in January 1980, created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. She's been a villain to a hero and everything in between in the comics since her first appearance. She has also appeared in various movies and television shows. Frost appeared in many animated shows, including X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men, X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97, Generation X, Wolverine and the X-Men, and Marvel Anime: X-Men. Live-action versions of the character appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-Men: First Class, while the character was cut from other projects such as X-Men: The Last Stand and Dark Phoenix, and was namedropped in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

What Do X-Men Look Like In A Post-Doomsday And Secret Wars MCU?

The mutants have been lurking on the edges of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now, but it wasn't until September 2023 that we got official confirmation that an X-Men movie was in the works. It took another two years before a director was officially announced. In May 2025, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier was officially announced and confirmed to direct the film. Schreier explained, "I can't say anything about it, but we've started work on X-Men, and that's obviously very, very exciting. There are so many things that I didn't know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it's more shooting days than I've ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

In the middle of July 2025, Kevin Feige spoke briefly about the X-Men, specifically about how they will be recast post-Avengers: Secret. Feige explained, "Reboot is a scary word. Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we're thinking along those lines. … 'X-Men' is where that will happen next." So the version of the X-Men that Schreier is (likely) working on is for a cast and maybe even a timeline of the MCU we haven't seen yet. You can't really talk about the film without giving away at least something about what a post-Secret Wars MCU will look like, so expect next to nothing about this or any film coming out after Secret Wars for a while.

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