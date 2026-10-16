Posted in: A24, Kaitlyn Booth, Movies, Review | Tagged: You Can See Everything

You Can See Everything Review: Endlessly Captivating and Bizarre

You Can See Everything is not only one of the best documentaries of the year, but it's one of the best films of the year.

Article Summary You Can See Everything is a must-see, delivering one of the year's most gripping documentaries.

The film follows Elizabeth Holmes before prison, capturing a strange, intimate, and increasingly unsettling period.

Nathan Fielder's on-camera presence becomes key, adding another layer to an already bizarre real-life story.

You Can See Everything shifts dramatically in its second half, blending two films into one captivating experience.

You Can See Everything is one of those documentaries that is so insane it has to be seen to be believed, and might actually be a revolutionary entry into the genre in the way it ultimately approaches its subject matter.

Director: Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim

Summary: Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait becomes a mind-bending three-year journey.

THIS REVIEW IS SPOILER-FREE: The scandal of Theranos and the various specials, news reports, television shows, and documentaries that have come out about the company and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, have been captivating the public since the whole house of cards fell down. The public has always loved a slow-moving train wreck, and getting invested in fraud cases like this makes people feel a little less guilty than with other aspects of true crime culture. White-collar crime certainly has its victims, and Holmes very much did, but there aren't bodies on the floor. Then there is the added element of how weird Holmes has been from the moment she came on the scene. The other programs about her have gotten into this a little, but You Can See Everything is the first one that very much shows just how bizarre everything about this really is.

This is a hard documentary to review because there are aspects of it that really should be experienced rather than told about. The first half of You Can See Everything is wild on its own, but that has a lot to do with Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans, and their entire thing. Director Nathan Fielder is the one on the ground, and reports say that initially he wasn't supposed to be on camera as much as he is, but his interactions with the couple were so strange that there was no way around them. The first half is the lead-up to Holmes turning herself in for her prison sentence, how she and her family are dealing with that, including her two very small children, and the "project" that she's working on with Billy.

However, it's the second half of the doc where things get really weird, really interesting, and in a territory that is impossible to talk about without getting into spoilers. That is kind of hilarious to say about a documentary, but it's true, and the way Felder and co-director Lance Oppenheim ultimately end up approaching the second half when they reunite three years later is fascinating. There are a lot of places that will spoil it, but if you're able to avoid them, you should. Whether or not the way they approach this would work for any other subject matter remains to be seen, but for this, it works, and it works perfectly.

These two halves of the movie are essential, which means this is one of the very rare times when a near-three-hour runtime feels justified. In some ways, there are two different movies going on here, and Oppenheim and Felder have seamlessly blended the two of them together into one giant, absolutely wild film.

You Can See Everything is not only one of the best documentaries of the year, but it's one of the best films of the year. When you see the "you won't be able to look away" statements on posters and in marketing and assume they must be hyperbole, in this case, they are not. There is something so endlessly captivating and bizarre about what is happening on screen that you cannot look away out of fear that you're going to miss the next weird thing that's going to add one more building block to the buckwild story.

You Can See Everything Review by Kaitlyn Booth 10 / 10 You Can See Everything is one of those documentaries that is so insane that it has to be seen to be believed and might actually be a revolutionary entry into the genre with the way it ultimately ends up approaching its subject matter.

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