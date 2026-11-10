Posted in: Disney+, Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Composers on S02, Nintendo Dream

Composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson on what's ahead with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and having their sights on Nintendo.

Article Summary Spider-Man composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson tease season 2, promising more characters and bold comic twists.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will expand its universe while continuing to subvert fan expectations.

Birenberg and Robinson also name Final Fantasy as a dream project, while joking about the fandom minefield.

The duo say Star Fox is a top Nintendo wish, with hopes for a future Super Smash Bros. movie crossover.

Few could ever be living out their dreams of expanding their favorite childhood IPs the way composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson are. After paying their dues, the two worked on Cobra Kai, the Netflix series that is a sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise; Peacock's Twisted Metal, based on the Sony PlayStation video game franchise of the same name; and the Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. While promoting their work on the Paramount and Legendary live-action adaptation of Street Fighter, based on the Capcom fighting game franchise of the same name, Birenberg and Robinson spoke to Bleeding Cool to preview what's ahead for season two of the popular Marvel Animation series, and how they have their sights on Nintendo as they expand into their animated universe on the projected path to a Super Smash Brothers ultimate crossover film.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson Tease Season 2, 'Final Fantasy' and Wanting a Piece of the Nintendo Pie with 'Star Fox'

Bleeding Cool: What can we look forward to in this upcoming season of 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?'

Birenberg: Oh, there are a lot of characters. The universe expands more than a little bit. What is very exciting about the season, especially if you know the Spider-Man lore and the comics, it's like the same thing as season one. It's not going to be done the same way, but a lot of the ingredients are there. They're going to subvert expectations. We had a lot of fun working on the season, and I think it turned out great.

Are there other IPs you'd hope to get the screen adaptation or video games for, perhaps in the future after 'Street Fighter' and 'Spider-Man?'

Robinson: So many!

Birenberg: What should we put out into the universe right now?

Robinson: [Square-Enix's] Final Fantasy, maybe?

Birenberg: That would be insane. I didn't even consider that as an option.

That's so random, like, which [Final Fantasy] game would you even do?

Robinson: Well, yeah, right. If there was some way…no one…here's the thing: you make a 'Final Fantasy.' No one will be happy.

Birenberg: Yeah, truly. How do you piss off all the fandoms? It's going to be a bloodbath.

Robinson: "Oh, they're doing 'Final Fantasy III'". Look, we would love to do okay; I've had a fantasy about how they're making, like, Illumination has, like, the 'Mario' universe. I think they might be making like a 'Donkey Kong' movie or something. 'Star Fox was in the new movie [The Super Mario Galaxy Movie].

Birenberg: I would kill for 'Star Fox.'

Robinson: Star Fox, but I was going to one-up you, no pun intended, with the 'Super Smash Bros. Movie.'

Birenberg: Oh yes! How is that not currently…

Robinson: It's getting there. It's 'The Avengers' of the Marioverse…

Birenberg: Of the Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

Robinson: We'll get there for sure.

Birenberg: I would kill to do a straight-up 'Star Fox' movie. I played the shit out of 'Star Fox 64.' Like, it is unreal how many hours I spent playing that game. I would, wow, I would love.

Robinson: In Star Fox, it would also be a very fun score to do, because the game's music is quite cinematic already. You could do something that has that kind of patriotic, like the Air Force.

Birenberg: Oh, yeah, I totally, yeah…

Robinson: It'd be really fun. We would do like… honestly, there's so… there's still so much stuff like 'Sonic's' awesome, 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' is awesome, and frickin 'Power Rangers' we've been talking about doing forever. Yeah, there's a lot of stuff.

Street Fighter, which stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, David Dashmalchian, Andrew Schultz, Jo "Roman Reigns" Anoa'I, Cody Rhodes, Jason Momoa, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Eric André, Mel Jarnson, Orville Peck, Hirooki Goto, Vidyut Jammwal, Oliver Richters, Kyle Mooney, and Rayna Vallandingham, is in theaters. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which features the voices of Hudson Thames, Kari Wahlgren, Eugene Byrd, Colman Domingo, Cathy Ang, Grace Song, and Zeno Robinson, is available on Disney+ with season two set to premiere on January 13th.

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