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Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother: Trailer, Poster, And Images

Orion and Amazon MGM have released the official trailer, poster, and images for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, the new film from writer-director Bassam Tariq.

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Article Summary

  • Orion and Amazon MGM have unveiled the official Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother trailer, poster, and new stills.
  • Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother first turned heads at CinemaCon during Orion’s showcase of bold indie films.
  • The new trailer spotlights Mahershala Ali and teases a striking, intense film with a distinctive tone and style.
  • Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother opens October 9, 2026, aiming to stand out in a crowded fall release slate.

Here is a trailer we've been waiting for for a hot minute now. The Amazon MGM Studios presentation at CinemaCon showed off a lot of big blockbusters, but when Orion took over for part of the runtime, we got to see some more independent features that looked like they were going to go in some new and interesting directions. Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother is absolutely one of those movies. Mahershala Ali stars, and every frame of this trailer looks like it's going to slap hard enough to leave a handprint. However, the title is going to be one of those things that either draws people in flawlessly or leaves them very confused about what is going on.

So perhaps the rest of the marketing will do the heavy lifting. On top of an excellent trailer, Orion and Amazon MGM made sure this film got a nice looking poster as well. It's simple with enough visual cues, so if you don't know anything about this film, you get an idea of what you're in for. September and October are packed, but this year has been very kind to independent films that are swinging for the fences, though that is mostly in horror. Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother could absolutely carve out a little corner for itself at the box office much in the same way.

Movie poster for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother featuring Mahershala Ali holding a child in a front carrier, with bold orange title text on a dark green background.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © 2026 Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him – and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed by Bassam Tariq, stars Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, Giancarlo Esposito, and Adia. It will be released on October 09, 2026.

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Kaitlyn BoothAbout Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013. Ace. Leftist. Nerd. Feminist. Writer. Replicant Translator. Cinephillic Virtue Signaler. She/Her. UFCA/GALECA Member. 🍅 Approved. Follow her Threads, Instagram, and Twitter @katiesmovies.
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