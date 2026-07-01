Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: dark star pictures, you're dead to me

You're Dead To Me: New Slasher Takes Us Back To The 90s On July 7

Dark Star Pictures will release You're Dead To Me, this summer's slasher fix for horror fans, on digital services on July 7.

Article Summary You're Dead To Me brings a 90s slasher throwback to digital platforms on July 7 from Dark Star Pictures.

Denise Richards leads a young cast in You're Dead To Me, directed by Juan Pablo Arias Munoz.

After debuting at FrightFest 2025, You're Dead To Me looks poised to become a strong summer horror rental.

With few slasher options this season, You're Dead To Me could break out on digital through spooky season.

You're Dead To Me is a new slasher film from Dark Star Pictures, paying tribute to all of the 90s slasher films we all love and love to hate. It stars Denise Richards, Siena Agudong (Sidelined: The QB and Me, Sidelined 2: Intercepted), Jessica Belkin (the upcoming prequel series Elle and the upcoming Baywatch series), Ella Anderson ("Henry Danger," Song Sung Blue), and Conor Husting ("Boo, Bitch", Hollywood Stargirl). It was directed by Juan Pablo Arias Munoz, based on a script by Sarah Howard and Terry Castle. The film debuted at FrightFest 2025 and is getting a digital release on July 7.

You're Dead To Me Synopsis

Three high school seniors skip prom for a secluded weekend party free from parents, school, and responsibility, but their escape turns terrifying when they learn one of their classmates has been brutally murdered. Paying homage to genre favorites like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer with an unpredictable modern twist, the film stars Denise Richards alongside some of Hollywood's fastest-rising young actors: Siena Agudong (Sidelined: The QB and Me, Sidelined 2: Intercepted), Jessica Belkin (the upcoming prequel series Elle and upcoming Baywatch series), Ella Anderson ("Henry Danger," Song Sung Blue), and Conor Husting ("Boo, Bitch", Hollywood Stargirl).

You know, with this cast, I think this has a shot at being a decent rental this summer. Who isn't up for a good summer slasher movie? There really aren't any other options this summer in the genre as far as slashers go either, especially in theaters, so this has a shot to find its audience and really make some noise on the digital release charts in July and August and into spooky season. Even the title is going to catch the eye of people browsing. You're Dead To Me will be released on digital services for rent and purchase on July 7.

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