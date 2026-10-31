Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: resident evil

Zach Cregger Was Frustrated By The Conversations Around Resident Evil

Resident Evil director Zach Cregger has revealed he was "frustrated at the conversation around" the film, which didn't have much to do with the film itself but focused on whether it lived up to different fans' standards of the games.

Article Summary Resident Evil has crossed $400 million worldwide, cementing Zach Cregger’s reboot as a major box office success.

Zach Cregger said Resident Evil discourse frustrated him because much of it focused on game canon, not the film itself.

On The Town podcast, Cregger admitted he was surprised by how intensely Resident Evil fans debated lore and characters.

While open to more IP work, Cregger’s future with a Resident Evil sequel remains unclear despite the movie’s strong run.

Now that Resident Evil has passed $400 million at the worldwide box office, it's pretty safe to say that the movie is a success. The fans who spent months raging against the film got quiet when the reviews came out and still acted like the film wasn't going to do well, but now they have to sit down and realize that this was a success, whether they like it or not. The conversations surrounding the movie were also frustrating because all anyone could talk about was where the film fit within the extremely messy canon of the games. Director Zach Cregger came into this project with a lot of love for the original games and medium, but it appears that the constant focus on the games' canon in his film did sour things for him a little. He was recently on The Town podcast (via GamesRadar+) and revealed his "frustration" surrounding the franchise debates and how it left him a little shocked in the end.

"I was frustrated at the conversation around Resident Evil and how much of the conversation really didn't have anything to do with the movie," Cregger explained. "It had everything to do with whether the movie was living up to the different standards that different fans of the games had, whether it was using the characters or not, or what did I get wrong in the lore, or why is it? It was just a lot about why isn't this like the source material or why is it good that it's not like the… All the conversation just felt like it was about not the movie. … I really love the movie. I should have known better going into it. I should have understood that that was going to be the case, but for some reason I was a little shocked."

It sounds like the entire experience didn't completely ruin things for Cregger. When Belloni asked if he would ever make another film based on another property, he said, "I mean, never say never," and you know Sony will want to make another movie following the success of this one. However, how much direct involvement Cregger will have remains to be seen, but no one should be surprised if the next Resident Evil sequel has a new director and writer, with Cregger serving as an executive producer.

Resident Evil: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hit theatres September 18, 2026. It is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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