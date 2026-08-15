Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, walt disney animation, zootopia 3

Zootopia 3 Has Been Announced At D23, In The Works Right Now

In the most obvious announcement of the night, Zootopia 3 was revealed to be in development for Disney, after the success of the last one.

Article Summary Zootopia 3 was officially announced at D23, confirming Disney is already developing the next animated sequel.

Disney shared almost no story details for Zootopia 3, but teased “feathery friends” as part of the new adventure.

No Zootopia 3 release date, cast, or plot specifics were revealed during the Disney Entertainment Showcase announcement.

After Zootopia 2 became Disney’s highest-grossing animated film, a Zootopia 3 announcement felt inevitable.

Zootopia 3 is in the works and has been announced at D23. Disney announced that the sequel is coming to the stage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase tonight. That is pretty much all we know. No release date, no cast, and not much was said about the story, though they teased some "feathery friends" in the film as well, so do what you will with that information. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is breaking all sorts of news in her live blog tonight, as she is in the room where it is all happening and bringing you as much info as she can. Go give it all a read.

Zootopia 3 Is A No-Brainer

Zootopia 3 was always going to be announced this weekend, but many more things will be announced as well, and we will be here to bring them to you. Here is a list of panels streaming on Disney+ this weekend so you can follow along with us:

Beauty and the Beast : A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14

– Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16

– Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

– Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

After Zootopia 2 became the highest-grossing animated film ever for Disney, you knew they would be making another one. Hopefully it comes sooner rather than later, as we all want to return to that world as soon as possible.

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