Posted in: Cosplay, Pop Culture | Tagged: minneapolis, Minneapolis Spider-Man

$100,000 Raised On GoFundMe To Help The "Minneapolis Spider-Man"

$100,000 has been raised on GoFundMe so far to help the "Minneapolis Spider-Man"

A man dressed as Spider-Man, who went viral after an alleged confrontation with far-right activist Jake Lang at a Minneapolis rally this week, was identified and arrested as 33-year-old William Nicholas Love. In response, a GoFundMe crowdfunding appeal for Love's legal defense and to help his family has raised around $100,000 at the time of writing, saying, "Minneapolis, let's stand up for SPIDER-MAN the way he stood up for us. This money will go directly to him, to support his family during a difficult time."

The incident began when Jake Lang, participant in the 6th of January attack on the US Capitol, served four years in prison, and was pardoned by President Donald Trump, arrived at Minneapolis City Hall earlier this week with a small group for what he called a "peaceful freedom of speech" but according to Minneapolis police, a vehicle Lang was in drove onto a sidewalk, resulting in a confrontation with protestors.

Video shared widely shows William Nicholas Love, in a full Spider-Man costume, climbing onto a pickup truck, confronting Jake Lang, and attempting to seize a sign "I Love Black People But I Hate…" followed by the N-word, held up alongside a cross, as seen in video footage.

Photographer Chris Juhn captured a widely shared image of the incident, which Lead Stories confirmed was authentic and not AI-generated, as some had claimed. Newsweek reported that the Minneapolis Police Department added, "We confirmed who the individual is and that person was arrested for assault, so I don't know how that's a hero."

As of August 27th, according to Bring Me The News, the police are reportedly seeking additional charges against Love. According to the report, a new video has surfaced, "showing Love appearing to push and strike a Minneapolis police officer during the melee." The Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed that it will seek to add fourth-degree assault charges, which could lead to felony level penalities if he's convicted.

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