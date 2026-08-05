Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy

5-Hour Energy Reveals Four New Halloween Flavors

5-Hour Energy is already preparing for Halloween with four different flavors, each with a spooky taste to get you into the spirit.

Article Summary 5-Hour Energy is launching a limited-edition Halloween Variety Pack with four spooky seasonal flavors.

New 5-Hour Energy Halloween flavors include Ghoulish Grape, Cobweb Candy, Fright-Fetti, and Candy Cauldron.

The Halloween-inspired 5-Hour Energy lineup blends nostalgic candy and carnival tastes with the brand’s signature boost.

5-Hour Energy says the seasonal release is its first set of original Halloween flavors and will hit shelves soon.

5-Hour Energy has revealed a new set of flavors coming out shortly, as it gets into the haunting season with new Halloween flavors. As you can see here, they're getting a jump on October with four new flavor profiles, each with a bit of a candy-like flavor tied to the season, along with their own little motif: Ghoulish Grape, Cobweb Candy, Fright-Fetti, and Candy Cauldron. This is the first time they've done original flavors for Halloween, so of course, they will only be here for a limited time. We have more info on them below as they'll be hitting shelves shortly.

Halloween Gets a Boost With New 5-Hour Energy Flavors

From candy bowls and costume parties to haunted houses and late-night celebrations, the Halloween Variety Pack tastes great and is designed to help fans stay energized throughout the spooky season.

Ghoulish Grape: A hauntingly bold burst of juicy grape flavor leads the way in this Halloween-inspired favorite. Ghoulish Grape delivers rich, fruity sweetness with a wickedly smooth finish.

Cobweb Candy: Spun from the spirit of Halloween carnivals and candy-filled nights, Cobweb Candy packs a sinisterly sweet cotton candy flavor wrapped in light and airy caffeinated cobwebs.

Fright-Fetti: A devilishly delicious burst of birthday cake flavor, Fright-Fetti combines sweet vanilla frosting notes with hints of celebratory sprinkles for a smooth, indulgent treat that tastes like a party in every sip.

Candy Cauldron: Bubbling over with fruity candy goodness, Candy Cauldron blends sweet and tangy candy-inspired flavors into a spellbinding combination that keeps brewing sip after sip. It's a magical mix created for candy lovers everywhere.

"Our consumers love fun, seasonal flavors, and Halloween gives us the perfect opportunity to get creative," said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-Hour Energy products. "These four new flavors capture some of the most nostalgic and crave-worthy tastes associated with Halloween, from fruity candy favorites to sweet carnival treats. They're spooky, delicious, and packed with the energy our fans count on."

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