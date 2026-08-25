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5-Hour Energy Reveals Pumpkin Spice & Caramel Apple Flavors

5-Hour Energy has revealed two new flavors for autumn, as they showed off Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple, both arriving shortly.

Article Summary 5-Hour Energy unveils two fall flavors, Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple, arriving online and at select retailers soon.

Caramel Apple 5-Hour Energy blends crisp apple notes with smooth caramel for a sweet-tart taste inspired by fall.

Pumpkin Spice 5-Hour Energy returns with pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove for a classic autumn flavor.

5-Hour Energy says the seasonal lineup taps nostalgic fall cravings, alongside its recently revealed Halloween pack.

5-Hour Energy has revealed two new flavors they're releasing for autumn: Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple. Essentially, they're honing in on the two flavors that people associate most with the months we all love and the ones Christmas is trying to take over. But you can fight back with these two flavors, as well as the Halloween-themed ones they revealed a short time ago. We have more details from the team below about them, as they'll be online and at select retailers nationwide soon.

5-Hour Energy Adds Pumpkin Spice & Caramel Apple For Autumn

Inspired by some of fall's most nostalgic flavors and traditions, the collection gives consumers new ways to enjoy the season while getting the energy they expect from 5-Hour Energy. Of note, the Pumpkin Spice flavor trend isn't subsiding anytime soon. Yelp searches for "pumpkin spice latte" (PSL) this July increased by 301% when compared with the same search data from July 2025.

Caramel Apple: Inspired by the classic fall treat, Caramel Apple combines bright, crisp apple notes with the smooth, buttery taste of caramel. The result is a flavorful balance of sweet and tart that captures the essence of a caramel-dipped apple fresh from the orchard.

Inspired by the classic fall treat, Caramel Apple combines bright, crisp apple notes with the smooth, buttery taste of caramel. The result is a flavorful balance of sweet and tart that captures the essence of a caramel-dipped apple fresh from the orchard. Pumpkin Spice: A fan-favorite flavor is back. Pumpkin Spice features rich pumpkin and warm cinnamon flavors complemented by notes of nutmeg and clove, bringing the classic taste of fall to every shot.

"We love getting creative with flavors and having the opportunity to give our fans fun, seasonal options," said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY products. "From Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple to our Halloween-inspired pack, this collection captures some of the most nostalgic and crave-worthy tastes of the fall season. Whether enjoyed on their own or incorporated into creative recipes, these flavors offer a fun new way to experience 5-hour ENERGY this fall."

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