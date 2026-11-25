Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 7-Eleven, BiG Flavor Bar

7-Eleven Launches All-New BiG Flavor Bar Sauces

7-Eleven decided to launch their own line of sauces which they've dubbed the BiG Flavor Bar, with seven different options to choose from.

Article Summary 7-Eleven has launched its new BiG Flavor Bar, a sauce lineup with seven options now available in stores.

The 7-Eleven BiG Flavor Bar includes Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Chili.

7-Eleven also adds Spicy Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, and Smoked Black Pepper BBQ to the BiG Flavor Bar.

The new 7-Eleven sauce station lets customers customize pizza, Big Bite hot dogs, sandwiches, and more.

In nerdy food news, 7-Eleven decided to launch its own line of sauces, which it is calling the BiG Flavor Bar. Sometimes when you run to a Sev in the middle of the night looking for something, it's occasionally a sauce that you forgot to get or needed at the last minute. So the company has created seven different options ranging from Buttermilk Ranch to Honey Mustard to BBQ Sauce with Smoked Black Pepper. Basically, in the hopes that when you're looking for something last minute, you'll think of them first instead of one of the name brands on the shelf. We have more details below as they're available now.

7-Eleven BiG Flavor Bar

With bold new sauces and crunchy toppings, the BiG Flavor Bar brings customers more ways to maximize flavor combinations and make every bite hit exactly how they want it. Sweet heat, crunchy texture, and tang are all on the table alongside classic 7-Eleven condiments and toppings. Whether fans are dressing up a slice of pizza, totally transforming a Big Bite hot dog or taking their sandwich in a surprising new direction, the new flavor station makes it easy to turn any craving into a next-level creation. Customers can customize any menu item with the expanded lineup of brand-new sauces:

That Sticky Heat: Spicy Teriyaki

Spicy Teriyaki It's Cheesy AF: Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan Honey, Please: Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard Sweet Like That: Honey Garlic

Honey Garlic Sweet, Heat, Repeat: Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili Ranch All Day: Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch Bring The Smoke: Smoked Black Pepper BBQ

"The BiG Flavor Bar turns every customer into a flavor creator," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President, Fresh Foods and Beverages at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether they crave heat, tang, crunch or something completely unexpected, fans can dream up bold new combinations and customize every bite to create a flavor experience that's uniquely their own."

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