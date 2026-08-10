Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 7UP, Keurig Dr Pepper

7UP Rebrands With New Lime Lemon-Forward Taste

7UP has announced a fresh rebrand and a new reformulated flavor as the first major change to the soda brand in over 15 years.

Article Summary 7UP is launching a major rebrand with a new lime-forward lemon lime formula, its biggest update in over 15 years.

The refreshed 7UP taste aims to stand apart in the soda aisle, targeting a new generation of lemon lime drinkers.

7UP Regular, Zero Sugar, Cherry 7UP, and Cherry Zero Sugar all get updated branding and the new Lime Lemon label.

The new 7UP look and flavor arrive in mid-August, backed by the nationwide Flip the Sip marketing campaign.

Keurig Dr Pepper has made a major change to 7UP, as they have given the soda a rebrand and a reformulated flavor to make 7UP Lemon Lime. This is a brand-new lime-led formula that has been created to help define them from other sodas, giving it a distinct flavor for "a new generation of drinkers." This is the first major shift for the brand in over 15 years, as they have rolled out a refresh to 7UP Regular, 7UP Zero Sugar, Cherry 7UP, and Cherry 7UP Zero Sugar, aiming to mark a new chapter for the "Original Uncola."

We tried a sample the company sent us in the mail, and, to be honest, it tastes a bit different from what we remember. It's going ot be interesting to see what people think of it and how the taste test goes across the nation. The only thing we kinda wish they did was bring back Cool Spot, the '80s logo character, just to give it more of a personality again. The logo has also been given a refresh, as this looks more like what we saw in the '90s without the slant to the left. We have more info below from the announcement, as the new flavor will hit shelves in mid-August.

7UP Lime Lemon Hits Shelves This August

As the Original Uncola, 7UP built its reputation by challenging conventions and offering consumers something different. Today, the brand is returning to those roots with a renewed focus on differentiation, introducing a distinctive lime-forward taste and bold new visual identity designed to help the brand stand out in one of the largest segments in carbonated soft drinks.

Alongside the new recipe, 7UP Regular, 7UP Zero Sugar, Cherry 7UP, and Cherry 7UP Zero Sugar will also debut a refreshed visual identity, featuring a vertical logo, bolder colors, a more distinctive design, and a new Lime Lemon designation. They will also be supported by "Flip the Sip," a multiplatform marketing campaign that celebrates the unexpected through social storytelling, cultural moments and in-store experiences nationwide.

"This is a bold reinvention of one of America's most iconic soda brands for a new generation of consumers – starting with the flavor itself," said Drew Panayiotou, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP). "7UP has an incredible legacy, but by giving lime the spotlight, we're rewriting the rules of the lemon lime category. We are transforming a beloved heritage brand into a modern disruptor—delivering a sharper visual identity, a more refreshing taste experience, and a distinct position that attracts new users and deepens brand loyalty."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!