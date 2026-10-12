Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 7UP, 7UP Shirley Temple

7UP Shirley Temple Flavor Returns For The Holidays

7UP has brought back the limited-time Shirley Temple flavor for the holidays, available in both regular and Zero Sugar options.

Article Summary 7UP Shirley Temple returns for the holidays starting October 12, with limited-time Regular and Zero Sugar options.

The seasonal 7UP flavor blends classic lemon-lime soda with sweet cherry and pomegranate-inspired notes.

7UP first launched Shirley Temple in 2024, and its comeback suggests a possible new holiday flavor tradition.

The return also sparks nostalgia for 7UP mascot Cool Spot, with hopes the character could reappear for the holidays.

Keurig Dr Pepper has brought back a popular flavor of 7UP, as the Shirley Temple flavor is making a comeback for the holidays. Starting today, October 12, you'll see the flavor make its way to grocery shelves in both the Regular and Zero Sugar options, so you can once again enjoy the combination of lemon-lime with sweet cherry and pomegranate-inspired flavors. With the idea of playing off the non-alcoholic drink, but with their own version blended up as a soda option. Both versions are also presented in special light-pink cans with a subtle holiday theme, with the iconic red dot decorated with ribbons or shown off as an ornament.

7UP Shirley Temple Makes a Return

As we mentioned before, the soda makes a return, as it was first introduced in 2024 as a limited-time holiday flavor inspired by the mocktail, and it was pretty well received. Which is why it was a bit surprising it didn't return for 2025, as it looked like the company was embarking on a new holiday tradition. Perhaps that's changed, and it will become a frequently returning limited option, now that the company recently changed its flavor in a new campaign that happened a few months ago.

All that said, it still feels like something is missing, as whenever we talk about 7UP, we're reminded of the Dot character, Cool Spot. Of all the things that should make a comeback for the company, we'd love to see them return, sunglasses and all, doing their own thing and having fun with the soda. Is it selfish '90s nostalgia kicking in the same way we miss The Noid and the California Raisins? Sure! But if there was ever a time to bring back the beloved mascot in some form or another, the holidays just might be the right time of year to do it.

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