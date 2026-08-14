Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: A Charlie Brown Christmas, Vince Guaraldi Trio

A Charlie Brown Christmas By The Vince Guaraldi Trio Returns to Vinyl

Just in time for the 60th Anniversary, A Charlie Brown Christmas by The Vince Guaraldi Trio is coming back to vinyl in many forms.

Article Summary A Charlie Brown Christmas by the Vince Guaraldi Trio returns to vinyl for the beloved soundtrack’s 60th anniversary.

The Charlie Brown holiday classic is back in multiple retailer-exclusive vinyl variants, including Walmart, Target, and more.

Craft Recordings is also releasing an audiophile AAA edition of A Charlie Brown Christmas on 180-gram vinyl this fall.

The Charlie Brown Christmas album remains a jazz landmark, newly certified 6X Platinum and hailed as the genre’s top seller.

Craft Recordings is bringing back one of the most successful jazz records of all time, as the Vince Guaraldi Trio's recording of A Charlie Brown Christmas returns to vinyl. The album was recently officially certified 6X Platinum by the RIAA, marking six million album sales (and streaming equivalents in the U.S.), making it the best-selling jazz album of all time. Just in time for its 60th Anniversary, no less, so the company is reissuing it on vinyl for the first time in years.

This is the complete soundtrack featuring all the music in the holiday special and some bonus tunes, which will be released in a few different ways depending on which retailer you decide to pick it up from. This includes various designs and colors of wax directly from the label, or special editions with bonus materials in them from places like Walmart and Target. Plus its always available digitally if you wish to go that route, along with CD and Blu-ray options. We have more details below, as many of the options are now up for pre-order.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Returns To Vinyl

For over 60 years, the 1965 soundtrack has been an essential part of the Peanuts holiday tradition, thanks to the Vince Guaraldi Trio's enduring cues—from classic originals like "Linus and Lucy" and "Christmas Time Is Here," to sophisticated jazz arrangements of traditional holiday fare, including "O Tannenbaum," "What Child Is This," and "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing."

The rollout begins on August 28th with a Silver Emerald pressing available exclusively at Walmart. On September 25th, two more exclusives arrive: a picture disc from Barnes & Noble, replicating the iconic album artwork, and an Iridescent Snow-colored LP from Target, including an exclusive poster. Urban Outfitters follows on October 2nd with an exclusive Sapphire colored pressing. Then, on November 6th, Craft caps off the collection with its most limited edition: a liquid-filled "Snow Globe" LP, complete with floating snowflakes and limited to just 300 copies. The Walmart, Target and Urban Outfitters pressings will be housed in a special blue foil jacket.

For those seeking an audiophile experience, Craft's Original Jazz Classic series will reissue the album on 180-gram vinyl, with lacquers cut from the original master tapes (AAA) by Matthew Lutthans, pressed at QRP and housed in a Stoughton tip-on jacket, available October 9th. Additionally, the collectible zoetrope LP, originally released for the 2025 holiday season, has been repressed after selling out multiple times

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