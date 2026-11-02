Posted in: Bandai Namco, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve Has Released Selected Music Tracks

Bandai Namco has released a series of selective music tracks from their brand-new video game, Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve.

Article Summary Bandai Namco has released Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve Selected Music Tracks across multiple streaming platforms.

The 11-track Ace Combat 8 collection highlights aerial combat intensity and an emotional ending theme.

Fans can also stream the Main Theme - Everflow and two playlists, including the Ace Combat 8 Jukebox Playlist.

Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve follows a pilot aboard the Endurance fighting to reclaim the fallen FCU homeland.

Bandai Namco has released a new album of sorts for Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve, as they have compiled a list of Selected Music Tracks for you to listen to. This is by no means a full album, nor are they even really calling it an album or an EP; it's just a collection of music they want you to listen to to get the full vibes of the game. It sounds like they're planning to do a full soundtrack release at some point, but doing it like this is a bit of an oddity when you're not even calling it a full album. We have mroe info about it below, as you can stream it through multiple platforms.

Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve – Selected Music Tracks

Featuring a total of 11 tracks, the album captures the intensity and exhilaration of aerial combat, alongside an emotional ending theme that brings greater depth to the game's story. An official playlist will also be available, allowing fans to enjoy the album alongside "Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve Main Theme – Everflow," which was released in advance on September 17, bringing the excitement and emotion of the game to life through music.

In addition, two playlists will be rolled out: one featuring music from Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve, and another titled "Ace Combat 8 Jukebox Playlist Vol. 1, featuring tracks currently playing on the Jukebox in the game's online lobby. Experience the music that brings the world of Ace Combat 8 to life through these albums and playlists, and immerse yourself in the game's unforgettable soundscape.

About the Game

You're a fighter pilot, adrift at sea in a rescue boat until the outdated aircraft carrier, Endurance, pulls you aboard. Your homeland's navy is shattered. The aging vessel, its decks crowded with refugees, has already retreated far from the front lines. July 2029: The Federation of Central Usea (FCU) has fallen under a lightning invasion by the Republic of Sotoa. Most of the nation is occupied, the military is scattered, and the Endurance is just one fragment of what remains. On this ship, you're given a single name: Wings of Theve. A legendary ace, a symbol of hope, a name tied to Theve, the FCU capital. But that legend was a lie; it was a story made to keep morale alive. Now, you must carry that name and take to the skies again. With three new comrades at your side, fight to reclaim your lost homeland.

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