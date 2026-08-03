Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: adidas, Brawl Stars

Adidas Originals Announces New Brawl Stars Collection

Adidas Originals revealed a brand new collaboration collection as they have partnered with Brawl Stars for some epic-looking gear.

Article Summary Adidas Originals teams with Supercell for a new Brawl Stars collection packed with kids apparel and sneaker drops.

The Adidas Brawl Stars lineup includes tees, hoodies, track pieces, and bold takes on Samba and Superstar shoes.

Prices range from $33 to $90, with the Adidas Originals collaboration offered in junior sizes from 3.5 to 7 and XS to XL.

Available now online and in select global stores, the Adidas collection lands in time for back-to-school shopping.

Adidas Originals announced a new collaboration today as they have teamed with Supercell to present the new Brawl Stars Collection. As you can see from the images below, they have created a new set of kids' shows that represent different aspects of the game, as well as some special gear for those looking to look different when doing all kinds of activities. We have more details below as they are available now, just in time for back-to-school shopping.

Adidas Originals Launches The New Brawl Stars Collab Collection

Ranging from $33 to $90, the collection is available in junior's sizing (3.5-7; XS-XL), with consumers able to purchase globally in select stores and online . The collection boasts character-inspired items, ranging from tees and hoodies to Brawl-ified takes on iconic adidas sneakers, such as the Samba and the Superstar. The collection is a testament to how blending the real and digital worlds creates an opportunity to bring something tangible outside of the screen, with young players now able to express themselves with a unique collection that marries the playful chaos of Brawl with the energy woven throughout streetwear.

GRAPHIC LOOSE TEE: Loose fit t-shirt with bold graphic for vibrant style, 100% cotton

Loose fit t-shirt with bold graphic for vibrant style, 100% cotton ADIDAS BRAWL STARS ADISTAR CONTROL 5 SHOES: Shoes with a grippy rubber outsole for reliable traction to support their moves. Textile and synthetic upper.

Shoes with a grippy rubber outsole for reliable traction to support their moves. Textile and synthetic upper. LOOSE ADIBREAK PANTS: Loose fit joggers with elasticised waist for easy wear and secure comfort. 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Pockets: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled)

Loose fit joggers with elasticised waist for easy wear and secure comfort. 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Pockets: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) SST LOOSE TRACK TOP: Tracksuit top with loose fit and full zip for easy layering. 100% polyester (100% recycled)

Tracksuit top with loose fit and full zip for easy layering. 100% polyester (100% recycled) LOOSE ADIBREAK PANTS: Loose fit trousers with elastic closure for a comfortable and secure fit. 100% polyester (100% recycled); Pockets: 100% polyester (100% recycled)

Loose fit trousers with elastic closure for a comfortable and secure fit. 100% polyester (100% recycled); Pockets: 100% polyester (100% recycled) LOOSE ADIBREAK PANTS: Brawl Stars branded trousers with loose fit for relaxed comfort. 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Pockets: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled)

Brawl Stars branded trousers with loose fit for relaxed comfort. 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Pockets: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) SST LOOSE TRACK TOP: Loose fit tracksuit jacket with zip for easy layering and bold style. 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Rib Part: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Pockets: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled)

Loose fit tracksuit jacket with zip for easy layering and bold style. 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Main Material: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Rib Part: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Pockets: 100% Polyester(100% Recycled) ADIDAS BRAWL STARS SUPERSTAR II SHOES: Vibrant trainers with textile upper for comfort and lace closure for easy fit. Textile upper

Vibrant trainers with textile upper for comfort and lace closure for easy fit. Textile upper ADIDAS BRAWL STARS HANDBALL SPEZIAL SHOES: Trainers with leather upper for comfort and lace closure for secure fit. Leather upper

Trainers with leather upper for comfort and lace closure for secure fit. Leather upper ADIDAS BRAWL STARS CAMPUS ST SHOES: Trainers with lace closure for secure fit and playful Brawl Stars-inspired details. Textile and synthetic upper

Trainers with lace closure for secure fit and playful Brawl Stars-inspired details. Textile and synthetic upper ADIDAS BRAWL STARS SAMBA OG SHOES: Trainers with lace closure for secure fit and leather upper for classic style. Leather upper

Trainers with lace closure for secure fit and leather upper for classic style. Leather upper GRAPHIC LOOSE HOODIE: Loose fit hoodie with graphic design for standout street style. 70% Cotton / 30% Polyester(100% Recycled) / Rib Part: 95% Cotton / 5% Elastane / Insert: 100% Cotton / Insert: 100% Cotton

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