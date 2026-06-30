Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Akko, Mouse

Akko Releases The New Dash Ultra Gaming Mouse

Akko has released the new Dash Ultra gaming mouse for their collection, offering a slightly smaller design that is lightning quick.

Article Summary Akko launches the Dash Ultra gaming mouse, a compact 40g ultralight model built for fast, precise competitive play.

Akko Dash Ultra delivers true 8K polling in wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes with a PixArt PAW3950 sensor.

The new Akko mouse pairs a Nordic 54L15 MCU and 300mAh battery for low latency, stability, and solid battery life.

Akko designs the Dash Ultra for small-to-medium hands with tri-mode connectivity and a $50 price available now.

Akko has revealed a brand-new gaming mouse added to their collection, as they debuted the Dash Ultra as part of their lineup. The design of this is simple as they're offering a stable and usable 8K wireless mouse that looks and feels like it's around the 40g level, making it slightly smaller, lightweight, and lightning quick for users looking for something just a little out of spec to offer better results. We have more details below as the mouse is available now for $50.

Akko Drops The New Dash Ultra Mouse Design

In a 40g ultralight frame, the Dash Ultra delivers true 8K polling in both wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes, while maintaining stable performance and practical battery life. This is achieved through a combination of the PixArt PAW3950 flagship sensor, a next-generation Nordic 54L15 MCU, and a surprisingly large 300mAh battery, a balance that's uncommon even among premium esports mice. Rather than chasing a single headline spec, the Dash Ultra focuses on consistency at high speed. The PAW3950 offers up to 750 IPS tracking, ensuring accurate performance during fast flicks and low-DPI, high-movement playstyles. The Nordic 54L15 MCU plays a key role in keeping wireless latency low and stability consistent, especially at higher polling rates.

Despite the ultralight design, battery life is another standout. Users can expect up to 220 hours at 1K polling, 28 hours in 8K esports mode, or extended use in Bluetooth mode for everyday productivity, making it a mouse that's genuinely usable beyond short competitive sessions. The symmetrical ergonomic shape is designed with small-to-medium hands in mind, and details like the surface coating, click tuning, and weight distribution help it avoid the hollow or overly aggressive feel often associated with ultralight mice. Tri-mode connectivity also allows easy switching between Bluetooth for daily work and 2.4GHz wireless for gaming, with adjustable polling rates depending on the use case.

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