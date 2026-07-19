Posted in: Alienware, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Alienware, Monitors

Alienware Releases New Monitor Lineup For Its 30th Anniversary

Alienware has released a brand-new monitor lineup this month as part of the company's 30th Anniversary with some different vibes.

Article Summary Alienware marks its 30th Anniversary with three new gaming monitors, including fresh 32-inch and 34-inch options.

The Alienware 32 and 34 VA models pack 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, curved panels, and HDR support.

Alienware’s new 34-inch QD-OLED monitor delivers 280Hz, 0.03ms response, 1300 nits brightness, and deep contrast.

HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, AdaptiveSync, and a throwback Alienware design make the lineup versatile for gamers.

Alienware decided to release a new small line of gaming monitors this month as part of the company's continuing celebration of its 30th Anniversary. The team designed a new 32" and 34" version of the VA Gaming Monitor, as well as a new 34" QD-OLED Monitor for you to choose from. All of which look like they have a slight design touch to feel like a throwback to their early designs. We have mroe details on all three below as they are available via their store and select retailers.

Alienware 32 240HZ Gaming Monitor

A 32" QHD (2560×1440) panel with a 1500R curve gives you a large, immersive display in the standard 16:9 aspect ratio – versatile enough for every genre, every platform, and everyday use beyond gaming. Frame generation and upscaling tech are pushing high frame rates to more accessible hardware. The AW3226DM's 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time are ready to match that output. AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync keep games free of screen tear and stutter. 95% DCI-P3 color coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and Dolby Vision deliver rich, consistent visuals across every genre – competitive shooters, story-driven adventures, and everything in between.

HDMI 2.1 FRL with eARC support, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C downstream connectivity give you the flexibility to connect multiple devices to one monitor without hassle. It's a straightforward, multi-platform setup. The Alienware 30 design language features three-sided narrow bezels, a small-footprint base, 360-degree ventilation, easy cable management, and an adjustable stand with height and tilt. A 32" monitor that fits neatly into your space.

34 240HZ Gaming Monitor

A 34" ultrawide QHD (3440×1440) panel with a 1500R curve gives you a large, immersive display in a 21:9 aspect ratio that draws you into your games. Frame generation and upscaling tech are pushing high frame rates to more accessible hardware. The AW3426DWM's 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time are ready to match that output. AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync keep games free of screen tear and stutter. 95% DCI-P3 color coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and Dolby Vision deliver rich, consistent visuals across every genre – competitive shooters, story-driven adventures, and everything in between. HDMI 2.1 FRL with eARC support, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C downstream connectivity give you the flexibility to connect multiple devices to one monitor without hassle. It's a straightforward, multi-platform setup.

34 280HZ QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

The latest 5-stack QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology pushes peak brightness to 1300 nits. With DCI-P3 99% color coverage, Delta E<2 accuracy, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, and an infinite contrast ratio, colors stay vibrant and accurate even at high brightness levels. A new anti-reflective coating also reduces reflectance by 30%, so blacks stay deep even in rooms with ambient light. A 280Hz refresh rate paired with a 0.03ms response time means motion blur is essentially gone. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync certifications keep frames synced and tear-free whether you're in a competitive shooter or an open-world RPG.

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