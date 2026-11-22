Posted in: Bandai Namco, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga, Galaga, wristwatch

Alpina Reveals The Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga Wristwatch

Alpina has a brand-new game-inspired wristwatch as they debuted the limited-edition Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga design.

Article Summary Alpina revealed the Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga, a limited-edition watch made with Bandai Namco.

The Galaga watch is limited to 1,981 pieces, honoring the arcade game's 1981 debut with retro-themed details.

Its solar-powered movement runs up to 10 months in the dark and restarts with brief natural or artificial light.

Galaga design touches include invader markers, a scrolling ship display, a 100-yen coin case back, and arcade packaging.

Alpina has partnered with Bandai Namco to reveal a special wristwatch with an arcade throwback, debuting the Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga design. As the name clearly suggests, the watch pays homage to the 1981 title Galaga, one of the greatest titles of all time from the boom period of the arcade era. This watch features pixelated alien motifs and a space-themed display featuring a different spaceship each month, all crafted from 38mm steel. This basically comes with a second layer of galactic armor attached to a bumper and a removable crown guard. What's more, the case back has been designed to recreate the 100-yen coin that was once required to start an arcade game in Japan.

Alpina Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga

One of the greatest hits in arcade history. Launched in 1981, Galaga went on to become a benchmark in the vertically scrolling 'shoot 'em up' genre. Alpina now reimagines its iconic features through a unique collaboration with the new Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga, produced as a limited edition of 1,981 pieces – a nod to the year the game was released.

An unexpected horological interlude that reinterprets the codes of aviation watches through the lens of retro gaming. The Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga pays tribute to an era when arcades occupied a central place in popular culture. In the early 1980s, Galaga was one of the most popular games of this golden age. Launched in 1981, the iconic arcade game from Namco – now Bandai Namco Entertainment – became a defining symbol of its generation and, 45 years after its creation, remains part of contemporary gaming culture. Behind its vintage spirit, the Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga is at the cutting edge of 21st-century watchmaking. This limited edition, engraved "one of 1981," is an entirely contemporary creation by Alpina. The watch incorporates the latest Solarmetre technology, developed by La Joux-Perret.

Its solar-powered heart is built around three superimposed layers. The first, at the surface, is the watch dial. Translucent, it allows light to pass through to the photovoltaic cells located directly beneath its surface. Invisible to the naked eye, these cells cover the entire dial with the exception of the aperture for the 3 o'clock display. At the deepest level lies the heart of the movement: a battery that stores the solar energy converted into electricity by the cells, along with an integrated circuit that regulates and distributes this energy. It provides up to 10 months of autonomy in the dark, with approximately 10 seconds of exposure to a natural or artificial light source being enough to restart the watch when it has stopped.

Hovering above the dial's tone-on-tone Arabic numerals are depictions of Galaga's main invaders as they descend from space to conquer Earth. Only the Boss Galaga ship, positioned at 12 o'clock, is printed in color. Its tractor beam, engraved beneath the sapphire crystal, extends vertically down to 6 o'clock to capture the defender ship. The other nine 'invader markers,' also laser-engraved beneath the sapphire crystal, are translucent with a matte blue finish. Except for one: at 3 o'clock, an aperture opens. But this is no date window – it is a space-themed display. At its center, the full armada of Galaga characters scrolls past in color against a black background reminiscent of the cosmos.

To take on the alien army, the Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga is fitted with a first layer of armor in sandblasted steel, measuring 38mm in diameter. Its blue NATO-style strap comes with three additional loops, each referencing the world of video games: the first bears the words "Insert Coin," the second "Game Over," while the third features a famous secret code, a nod to the most dedicated gamers.

When Galaga was released in 1981, playing the arcade game required a 100-yen coin, as was the case with many other arcade games. Such was the success of these games that Japan experienced a shortage of 100-yen coins in circulation at the time, as large numbers were swallowed up by the growing network of arcade machines across the country. The solid case back of the Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga pays tribute to this anecdote by recreating the center of a 100-yen coin from the era. Its outer edge is engraved with the words Limited Edition "one of 1981," accompanied by the original Galaga logo.

To stand its ground against invaders from outer space, this galactic Startimer needed one final, unique piece of equipment. Alpina has therefore devised a genuine space suit for the watch: a square rubber bumper that attaches directly to the case and incorporates a red rubber crown guard. The Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga comes in exclusive packaging designed especially for the model: a miniature replica of the original 1981 arcade machine, housing this ultimate retro-gaming collector's piece.

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