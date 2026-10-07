Posted in: iam8bit, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Ambrosia Sky, Soft Rains

Ambrosia Sky's Original Soundtrack is Headed to CD

The team behind Ambrosia Sky are releasing the game's official soundtrack, but have decided to go the CD route through iam8bit

Article Summary Ambrosia Sky Original Soundtrack is getting a CD release through iam8bit, arriving in Q1 2027 for $20.

The Ambrosia Sky soundtrack packs all 17 tracks by composer Grej onto one disc in custom digipak packaging.

Grej’s Ambrosia Sky score blends found objects, scrap percussion, and electronics for a haunting sci-fi sound.

Ambrosia Sky follows a return to an abandoned asteroid colony, where players uncover a deadly fungal mystery.

Soft Rains has come together with iam8bit to release the soundtrack for their latest game, Ambrosia Sky, but this one will be headed to CD. Usually, when we write these kinds of albums up, everyone aims for a vinyl release because that's the way people love to commemorate the music. For some reason, they chose to go with disc, which isn't a bad thing; it's just an interesting choice. You're getting all 17 tracks from the composer only known as Grej on one CD, with artwork from the developers adorning every part of the packaging. We have more details below as the CD is going for $20, set to be released sometime in Q1 2027.

Experience The Ambrosia Sky Soundtrack on CD

Ambrosia Sky is the somber story of a grim homecoming dressed up in a vibrant, audacious aesthetic package. Soft Rains' sci-fi immersive sim sees players returning to an abandoned asteroid colony in the wake of a cataclysmic alien fungal infection. As you explore the once-lively station, you'll craft new chemical agents in order to clear out pockets of mushrooms, molds, and more, all while working to uncover the dark mystery behind their sudden appearance.

It's a game all about sifting through ruins to find meaning – and its unique electronic soundtrack speaks mightily to that theme, too. Award-winning composer Grej assembled a soundscape combining found objects, scrap percussion, and other eclectic electronic instrumentation. The result feels like a part of Ambrosia Sky's imaginative science fiction world; beautiful but haunting, human but alien. iam8bit is proud to bring it to home media release.

This is the Ambrosia Sky (Original Soundtrack) CD! It's the entire 17-track score to Ambrosia Sky's acclaimed first chapter, mastered for CD and wrapped in custom digipak packaging. Developer Soft Rains themselves provided the album art, a vivid tribute to the immersive world of Ambrosia Sky that'll look dazzling on your shelf.

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