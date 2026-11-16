Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: André California Champagne

André California Champagne Reveals Pregame Warm-Up Collection

André California Champagne has revealed a new clothing collection launching today as football fans can get the Pregame Warm-Up Collection

Article Summary André California Champagne launches the Pregame Warm-Up Collection today with a festive sweater and sideline-inspired cape.

Both André California Champagne designs feature deep pockets, with the cape built to carry bubbly and a mixer.

The limited André California Champagne drop arrives November 16 and December 1, with just 40 capes and 50 sweaters.

Priced at $8 each for adults 21+, the collection blends tailgate fun, holiday style, and André’s playful brand spirit.

André California Champagne has unveiled a new clothing line that goes on sale today, with football fans able to get their hands on the Pregame Warm-Up Collection. The company is offering two designs: a sweater and a cape, but with a twist: the ability to carry champagne bottles in them. Even if you don't get the bubbly, they have deep pockets for whatever else you may need. The clothing will be up for grabs on two dates: November 16 and December 1, for those 21+ to snag while supplies last, for just $8 per item on AndreHolidayPregame.com . We have more details about the designs below, as they are only selling 40 capes and 50 sweaters each day, making them a very limited commodity.

André California Champagne Pregame Warm-Up Collection

Inspired by football sideline gear, the cape features a coated exterior, cozy fleece lining, gold foil-inspired hood detailing, and interior pockets designed to hold André California Champagne and a mixer. André Pregame Warm-Up Holiday Sweater: A festive custom-knit sweater designed for holiday parties, football tailgates, and gatherings with friends before kickoff. The André Pregame Warm-Up Collection builds on the brand's history of playful creations, including Team-mosa recipes for football tailgates, Ugly Sweater bottle carriers for holiday parties, and the No Cap Grad Cap for graduation.

"From football tailgates to holiday parties, some of the best moments happen before the main event even begins. At André California Champagne, we believe those moments deserve to be celebrated too. That's why we created the André Pregame Warm-Up collection, taking inspiration from football sideline gear to create festive holiday looks that keep you warm and bring a little more fun to getting ready. It's all part of our mission to make celebrating more approachable and give everyone a reason to pop some bubbles," said Marshall Dawson, Vice President of Marketing at GALLO.

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