Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Angry orchard, nyc, scream, Skeet Ulrich

Angry Orchard Announces NYC Retro Video Pop-Up Location

Angry Orchard will be launching a pop-up video store in Manhattan from October 2-3, with a special Scream tie-in featuring Skeet Ulrich!

Article Summary Angry Orchard launches Angry Orchard Video in Manhattan on October 2-3, transforming 118 Lafayette Street into a retro video store.

The Angry Orchard pop-up celebrates Scream’s 30th anniversary with a ’90s horror vibe, Ghost Face tie-ins, and themed experiences.

Guests 21 and older can enjoy Angry Orchard cider tastings, exclusive merch, photo ops, and custom membership cards onsite.

Skeet Ulrich will appear at Angry Orchard Video to help debut Mystery Caller, a Ghost Face-inspired cider in the Thriller Pack.

Angry Orchard has partnered up with Skeet Ulrich to make a special pop-up location in Manhattan. The two will launch Angry Orchard Video at 118 Lafayette Street, giving those who pass through its doors a retro video store experience with a hint of horror and cider. What's more, Ulrich will be a part of the event as part of a tie-in with the Scream franchise. We have the finer details below as the event will take place from October 2-3.

Angry Orchard Video Comes To NYC This October

In collaboration with the Scream franchise and Fun World, owner of the Ghost Face copyright and trademark, Angry Orchard will transform a downtown Manhattan space into a nostalgic, '90s-inspired video store in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the original Scream film, bringing back the thrill of picking out your favorite scary movie, only this time with a hard cider in hand. On October 2-3, guests 21 and older who visit Angry Orchard Video will receive a customizable membership card featuring their photo to guide them through the experience. As they browse the store, fans can enjoy hard cider tastings, exclusive merchandise, photo opportunities, and other experiences inspired by iconic moments from Scream.

Skeet Ulrich, whose portrayal of Billy Loomis helped make Scream a horror classic, will make a special appearance at Angry Orchard Video to celebrate the launch of Mystery Caller, the new Ghost Face-inspired cider featured in Angry Orchard's Thriller Variety Pack.

"Part of the magic of Scream was the time it came from, when going to the video store was part of the experience," said Ulrich. "It's been incredible to see how different generations continue to connect with the franchise, and Angry Orchard Video brings fans back to that era while giving them a chance to step into the world of Scream in a completely new way."

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