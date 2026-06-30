Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Anime Expo 2026, los angeles

Anime Expo 2026 Reveals More Plans For Downtown L.A. Activities

Anime Expo 2026 has unveiled more of its plans happening outside the Los Angeles Convention Center ahead of its kickoff on July 2.

Article Summary Anime Expo 2026 expands beyond the Los Angeles Convention Center with Downtown L.A. events running July 2-5.

Fans can enjoy a Maid Cafe, Idol Summer Experience, Sukeban World Championships, Masquerade, and live J-Pop.

AX 2026 stretches into Crypto.com Arena, The Novo, Peacock Place, L.A. LIVE, and a Figueroa festival corridor.

Anime Expo 2026 also features premieres, major panels, industry guests, and 400+ exhibitors across pop culture.

Organizers for Anime Expo 2026 have revealed more details of what they're doing beyond the convention floor to entertain fans in Downtown Los Angeles this weekend. If you didn't already know, the event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 2-5, but there will be more events taking place outside the event hall, such as a Maid Cafe, an Idol Summer Experience, the Sukeban World Championships, the J-Pop Sound Capsule with several musical performances, a Masquerade event, and more. You can find more details on their website as we prepare for the event to kick off this Thursday.

Anime Expo 2026 Expands Into Downtown Los Angeles

Now in its 35th year, AX 2026 is hosted by the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and educating the public about Japanese entertainment and pop culture. This year's nearly sold-out, four-day convention extends beyond the Los Angeles Convention Center into surrounding venues, including Crypto.com Arena, The Novo, Peacock Place, and L.A. LIVE, with Figueroa Street transformed into a festival corridor that connects fans across the expanded campus.

Ahead of the show's opening, SPJA released the full programming schedule, featuring exclusive premieres, highly anticipated panels, and appearances from Industry Guests. AX 2026 will showcase content and collaborations from top partners, including Aniplex of America, Arc System Works America, ATLUS/SEGA, Bandai Namco, CD PROJEKT RED, Crunchyroll, HoYoverse, Hulu, KADOKAWA, Lucasfilms, MAPPA, NEXON Korea, Secretlab, Square Enix, Takaratomy, VIZ, and many more. In addition, attendees will have access to new projects, exclusive merchandise, and collectibles from more than 400 exhibitors representing leaders across anime, manga, video games, music, and fashion.

"This year's Anime Expo is our largest and most expansive event to date," said Ray Chiang, CEO of SPJA. "With such a diverse lineup of exhibitors, panelists, and guests, AX 2026 reflects both the continued growth of the event and its increasing impact on Los Angeles. We're proud to deliver an experience that raises the bar for fans while contributing meaningfully to the local community."

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