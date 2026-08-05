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Anime NYC 2026 Reveals Preliminary Plans For The August Event

Organizers for Anime NYC 2026 have revealed some of their early plans for the event, set to happen from August 20-23 at the Javits Center.

Organizers for Anime NYC 2026 have revealed some preliminary plans for the event ahead of its later-this-month debut. Set to take place at the Javits Center in Manhattan from August 20-23, the team has confirmed many of the guests, as well as a few different panels that will take place. Those on board so far include Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro, ONE PIECE (Netflix Live Action Adaptation), Taz Skylar (Sanji, ONE PIECE (Netflix Live Action Adaptation), Junko Takeuchi (Naruto Uzumaki, Naruto), Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan), Masaya Fukunishi (Kafka Hibino, Kaiju No.8), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima, Chainsaw Man), Rui Tanabe (Mafuyu Asahina, HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE!), Yama, Ironmouse, Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki, BLEACH), and Maile Flanagan (Naruto Uzumaki, Naruto). We have more details on panels from the organizers below.

Preliminary Plans For Anime NYC 2026

Thursday (August 20)

Netflix Presents: Join Netflix for exclusive debuts, sneak peeks, and fun surprises as Netflix celebrates Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, SAKAMOTO DAYS season 2, LEGO ONE PIECE and many more! – Main Stage – 6:45PM

Join Netflix for exclusive debuts, sneak peeks, and fun surprises as Netflix celebrates Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, SAKAMOTO DAYS season 2, LEGO ONE PIECE and many more! – Main Stage – 6:45PM Club Ironmouse: Join Ironmouse and kick off Anime NYC with a night of concert fun on Thursday, August 20 at 8:30pm on our Main Stage. Please note that the program will contain mature themes and language. – Main Stage – 8:30PM. (This is a separately ticketed event – tickets can be found here)

Friday (August 21)

Spotlight: Mackenyu & Taz Skylar: Hear from international stars Mackenyu (KAMEN RIDER, RUROUNI KENSHIN, Netflix's ONE PIECE) and Taz Skylar (WARHEADS, GASSED UP, Netflix's ONE PIECE) as they discuss their journey in the worlds of stage, game, and screen. – Main Stage – 11AM

Hear from international stars Mackenyu (KAMEN RIDER, RUROUNI KENSHIN, Netflix's ONE PIECE) and Taz Skylar (WARHEADS, GASSED UP, Netflix's ONE PIECE) as they discuss their journey in the worlds of stage, game, and screen. – Main Stage – 11AM Kaiju No. 8 Special Panel Hosted by TOHO animation: Join Masaya Fukunishi (the voice of Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8), composer and musician Yuta Bandoh, and producer Shunsuke Yanagisawa to look back on Season 2 and experience a thrilling live-dubbing performance by Masaya Fukunishi. Don't miss the world premiere of the first episode of the Kaiju No. 8 Original Short Anime "Narumi's Week at Work", which packs all of Narumi's charm into 3 minutes! – Main Stage – 12:30PM

Join Masaya Fukunishi (the voice of Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8), composer and musician Yuta Bandoh, and producer Shunsuke Yanagisawa to look back on Season 2 and experience a thrilling live-dubbing performance by Masaya Fukunishi. Don't miss the world premiere of the first episode of the Kaiju No. 8 Original Short Anime "Narumi's Week at Work", which packs all of Narumi's charm into 3 minutes! – Main Stage – 12:30PM Yama in Concert: This will be their first East Coast appearance, so don't miss out! Yama is a solo singer known for a clear, ethereal voice, emotionally nuanced performances that capture feelings of loneliness and inner conflict, and a mysterious, low-profile presence that resonates with young listeners in Japan and overseas. After a striking debut in April 2020 with the original song "Haru wo Tsugeru," yama has released a series of hit tracks, including "Magical Syndrome," featured in the Magical Chiikawa special music video, and "Shikisai (color)," the ending theme for the TV anime SPY×FAMILY. In 2025, Yama held the Asia tour "Koshitantan 2025," performing in Seoul, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Singapore, and Hong Kong, drawing a total audience of around 7,000 fans. In March 2026, yama will release the concept EP "C.U.T" and kick off a nationwide tour titled "Uka". – Main Stage -5:15PM. (This is a separately ticketed event – tickets can be found here)

Saturday (August 22, 2026):

Kagurabachi Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Anime NYC: Weekly Shonen Jump's Kagurabachi is getting a TV anime adaptation! Join us for the New York premiere screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1. – Main Stage – 3:30PM

Weekly Shonen Jump's Kagurabachi is getting a TV anime adaptation! Join us for the New York premiere screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1. – Main Stage – 3:30PM HAIKYU!! Panel: The Next Match Hosted by TOHO Animation: Following the unforgettable showdown of The Dumpster Battle, the journey of HAIKYU!! continues. Join TOHO animation and Kaji Yuki (Kenma Kozume) for a special celebration of the series, featuring behind-the-scenes stories, fan questions, and a look toward the future of HAIKYU!!. Guests Yuki Kaji and Producer Hibiki Saito will be answering fan-submitted questions. – Main Stage – 12:15PM

Following the unforgettable showdown of The Dumpster Battle, the journey of HAIKYU!! continues. Join TOHO animation and Kaji Yuki (Kenma Kozume) for a special celebration of the series, featuring behind-the-scenes stories, fan questions, and a look toward the future of HAIKYU!!. Guests Yuki Kaji and Producer Hibiki Saito will be answering fan-submitted questions. – Main Stage – 12:15PM HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! Fan Meeting at Anime NYC 2026: The hit rhythm game HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! comes to AnimeNYC for a special fan meeting! Featuring Tomori Kusunoki (voice of Kanade Yoisaki) and Rui Tanabe (voice of Mafuyu Asahina). Enjoy talk shows, music, and more. – Main Stage – 1:45PM

Sunday (August 23)

Big Apple Idol Fest: It's time to sparkle, shine, and celebrate J-Idol culture at Anime NYC's BIG APPLE IDOL FEST, debuting in 2026! Experience the feel of a Taiban (対バン) in Japan, right here in NYC! BAIF is a concert-style showcase of idols from all over! Idols of all levels of experience will be welcome. All of our idols will all be bringing their best performances to the stage at Anime NYC, radiating with passion – Sakura Stage – 1:45PM

It's time to sparkle, shine, and celebrate J-Idol culture at Anime NYC's BIG APPLE IDOL FEST, debuting in 2026! Experience the feel of a Taiban (対バン) in Japan, right here in NYC! BAIF is a concert-style showcase of idols from all over! Idols of all levels of experience will be welcome. All of our idols will all be bringing their best performances to the stage at Anime NYC, radiating with passion – Sakura Stage – 1:45PM Voice Actor Spotlight: Deadly Duo Bryce Papenbrook & Cristina Vee: Celebrated voice actors Bryce Papenbrook and Cristina "Vee" Venezuela are a winning pair: You've heard them as the English Voices of HAWK & MELIODAS (Seven Deadly Sins), LADYBUG & CAT NOIR (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir), KIRITO & ALICIA (Sword Art Online), and more! They'll discuss their careers in animation & video games across genres and iconic titles. – Sakura Stage – 10:45AM

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