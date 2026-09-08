Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Annie's, Mac & Cheese

Annie's Offers Up Grilled Cheese and Dill Pickle Mac & Cheese Flavors

Annie's has launched two new geeky flavors of mac & cheese as you can get your hands on Grilled Cheese and Dill Pickle flavors.

Article Summary Annie's debuts two bold new mac and cheese flavors: Macaroni & Grilled Cheese and SUPER! Mac Dill Pickle.

Annie's SUPER! Mac Dill Pickle Mac & Cheese taps the pickle craze with creamy pasta, 14g protein, and 5g fiber.

Annie's Macaroni & Grilled Cheese Mac & Cheese blends real American cheese and browned butter for cozy comfort.

Annie's says Dill Pickle is online at Target, Walmart, and Amazon, while Grilled Cheese hits Target first.

General Mills has introduced two new flavors for Annie's Mac & Cheese: Macaroni & Grilled Cheese and Dill Pickle. These two are probably some of the geekier flavors they've added to the brand, as they're tapping into popular flavors at the moment and making them a new prominent fixture for the lineup. Honestly, we're kind of surprised that Dill Pickle hasn't made its way into more GM product flavors in the past year. We have more info from the company on all of them for you below, as Dill Pickle is available exclusively online at Target, Walmart, and Amazon, while Macaroni & Grilled Cheese is at Target now and will roll out to more retailers before year's end.

Annie's Gets Macaroni & Grilled Cheese and Dill Pickle Flavors

As one of the more favorable taste trends in recent years, pickle has gone from a beloved sandwich sidekick to a full-blown cultural obsession. Now, Annie's is bringing the fan-favorite flavor to dinner tables everywhere with its new SUPER! Mac Dill Pickle Mac & Cheese. Annie's SUPER! Mac Dill Pickle Mac & Cheese combines the unmistakable taste of dill with a creamy, mac and cheese that packs 14g of protein and 5g of fiber per serving.

While dill pickle taps into today's biggest food craze, Annie's Macaroni & Grilled Cheese Mac & Cheese celebrates one of the most comforting food pairings of all time. Inspired by the nostalgic flavors of a grilled cheese sandwich fresh off the skillet, it delivers the cozy comfort of two family favorites in one bowl. Real American cheese and notes of browned butter deliver the warm, melty comfort of a toasted grilled cheese in every bite.

Annie's SUPER! Mac Dill Pickle Mac & Cheese is available now exclusively online at Target, Amazon and Walmart nationwide. Annie's Macaroni & Grilled Cheese Mac & Cheese is on shelves at Target now and will be available at retailers nationwide later this year.

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