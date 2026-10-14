Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: apple, Beats Pill

Apple Releases New Pokémon x Beats Pill Portable Speaker

Pokémon fans have a new item to snag for the 30th anniversary — Pokémon and Apple teamed up on a Pokémon x Beats Pill portable speaker.

Article Summary Apple and The Pokémon Company launch the special-edition Pokémon x Beats Pill speaker for Pokémon’s 30th anniversary.

The Pokémon Beats Pill features Pikachu and Mimikyu styling, plus exclusive charms like a Poké Ball and lightning bolts.

Beats Pill audio features include deep bass, lossless USB-C playback, and wireless Amplify or Stereo Mode pairing.

The Pokémon x Beats Pill launches October 15 for $150 with 24-hour battery life, IP67 durability, and phone charging.

Apple and The Pokémon Company have come together to release a special item for its 30th anniversary: a new Pokémon Beats Pill. As you can see here, the design is made to look like two iconic Pokémon about to go head-to-head in battle, with the brightness of a worried Pikachu against the mysterious grey of Mimikyu. Beyond the design, it is the current incarnation of the Beats Pill, with all the features, functionality, and audio precision you've come to know from the brand. We have the finer details below as it goes on sale tomorrow, October 15, for $150.

Pokémon x Beats Pill

Featuring both beloved Pokémon on its grill, the front and back of the speaker incorporate the unmistakable electric yellow of Pikachu and a grayscale interpretation of the mysterious Mimikyu. This is the first time Beats has released a Pill with charms. The speaker comes with bespoke Pokémon charms including the iconic Poké Ball and the Beats "b" logo, as well as lightning bolts — a signature symbol for Pikachu. The special-edition Pill also features its own playfully interactive packaging design.

And just like the two powerful Pokémon featured on its exterior, this portable Bluetooth speaker's sound packs an electric punch. The Beats Pill has a bespoke acoustic system that delivers a deep, full bass and booming, room-filling sound. Listeners can also plug in via USB-C to experience high-resolution lossless audio, or wirelessly pair two Beats Pills together in Amplify Mode or Stereo Mode.

The special-edition Pokémon x Beats Pill offers up to 24 hours of battery life and is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, making it perfect for inside the home, at the gym, on the beach, or anywhere else fans want to take it. Its color-matched removable lanyard and soft-grip silicone backing make it easy to bring along wherever the adventure leads. Users can even charge a compatible phone directly from the speaker via the included USB-C cable!

"Pokémon Trainers are some of the most passionate in the world, and we saw an opportunity to channel that energy into something fun, unexpected, and created especially for fans," said Chris Thorne, Beats CMO. "This collaboration unites two brands rooted in culture, giving fans a new way to express their love of Pokémon through sound."

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