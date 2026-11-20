Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: archer, avengers, avengers: doomsday, marvel

Archer & Walt Disney Imagineering Team For Avengers: Doomsday R&D

As part of the leadup to Avengers: Doomsday, Archer and Walt Disney Imagineering have come together for a new aircraft R&D project

Article Summary Archer and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D have teamed up on early Avengers: Doomsday research around eVTOL aircraft.

The project explores real-world flight tech inspired by Avengers: Doomsday vehicles that lift vertically and fly horizontally.

Archer says the collaboration is focused on creative, technical, and experiential concepts for future transportation.

The partnership launched at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters December 18.

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday this December, aircraft designer Archer has teamed up with Walt Disney Imagineering R&D to work on making some movie magic a reality. According to the brief bit of PR put out there, the company is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, much like what we see in the MCU with vehicles like the Quinjet, that can lift off the ground in an instant with vertical propellers, and then instantly transition into horizontal flight. The two have come together to put their best talents in a creative session to explore the real possibility of creating such a device and making it a reality on a large scale. Which, if they can pull it off, would be a major boon to transportation worldwide. We have the info below for you to check out as Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18.

Archer & Walt Disney Partner To Make Avengers: Doomsday Tech Come True

Building on that shared interest, Archer Aviation Inc., a company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D are beginning early, exploratory research together. The initial effort creates an opportunity for the teams to learn and explore creative, technical, and experiential concepts, pioneering ideas for the future of transportation.

Disney Imagineering and Archer kicked off the collaboration at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as Archer Aviation's Midnight aircraft, featuring a custom Avengers: Doomsday and Disney-branded livery. The appearance brought Archer's aircraft into the spotlight at one of the world's most recognizable sporting and entertainment events and is part of Archer's previously announced global air taxi partnership with Formula 1. From the Las Vegas Grand Prix to these initial research conversations, the collaboration brings together aviation, storytelling, and innovation, with an emphasis on exploring what may be possible in the future.

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