Posted in: Books, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: archive of our own

Archive of Our Own And Fanlore Are Down For Preventative Maintenance

Archive of Our Own and Fanlore have both gone down for "preventative maintenance," and it's fine; there is nothing to worry about, we knew this could (and likely would) happen.

Article Summary Archive of Our Own is down for preventative maintenance, and this looks like planned cleanup, not another major AO3 crisis.

AO3 warned after the October 29 outage that recovery could mean surprise downtime, even after the site returned early.

Fanlore is now down too, but the preventative label suggests OTW volunteers are fixing problems before they spiral.

AO3’s invitation queue reopened on November 17, while some features like imports and non-HTML downloads still remain offline.

There are going to be some fans who spend the next couple of hours freaking out, but we really shouldn't, because we knew there was a chance this could happen. Archive of Our Own went on October 29th, and the update we got the next day said that restoration could take anywhere from 2-4 weeks. They were going to try and get a version of the site functional as soon as possible, but they needed to "be aware that we might have to bring the site back down unexpectedly as part of our recovery efforts." The site came back online just after two weeks with some shaky servers and a couple of features missing. On November 17th, the invitation queue reopened, while icons, work imported, and downloading in anything other than HTML remained. Late last night, we had that unexpected downtime, and the AO3 Status Site posted the following:

Update – #AO3 is down for preventative maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will provide updates when we have them.

Nov 19, 2026 – 11:27 UTC

When AO3 went down, the other sites run by AO3 remained up, but things seemed a bit shakier this time around. Fanlore, which can be described as the AO3 version of Wikipedia where you can learn about everything from shipping to tropes to the shorthand authors and readers use, has also gone down.

Identified – #Fanlore is down for preventative maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will provide updates when we have them.

Nov 19, 2026 – 14:14 UTC

It was kind of a miracle that the other sites run by the Organization of Transformative Works managed to stay online at all. The day after the site came back online following the long outage and not long after its seventeenth birthday, AO3 celebrated 12 million registered users. People shouldn't be too worried about this latest outage; the word "preventative" is the important one: it means that the volunteers are tackling problems before they become big enough to cause another long outage. The fact that they got any version of the site up before that four-week mark is insane, and even with how unstable the servers have been, none of this should be surprising considering the circumstances. Drafts are still safe for another eleven days, so no need to worry about that.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!