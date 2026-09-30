Posted in: ASUS, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: ASUS ROG, Mouse

ASUS ROG Launches The Gladius IV Ace Gaming Mouse

ASUS ROG revealed the latest addition to their line of gaming mice as they have unleashed the new Gladius IV Ace Gaming Mouse

Article Summary ASUS ROG debuts the Gladius IV Ace gaming mouse, a 56g esports-focused design built for speed, precision, and comfort.

Stackable 3g, 5g, and 7g weights offer seven tuning options, letting ASUS ROG users customize balance and handling.

The ASUS ROG AimPoint Pro 65K sensor and optical switches deliver ultra-precise tracking, fast clicks, and long durability.

ROG SpeedNova 8K Gen II wireless adds 8000Hz polling, stronger signal stability, and low-interference performance for play.

ASUS ROG has released a new design as part of their line of gaming mice with the reveal of the Gladius IV Ace. The company is focusing on the weight for this one, as it comes in at 56g, with the ability to adjust the weight to suit your needs, making it one of the lightest designs on the market. This makes it an amazing option for professional gamers who are always looking for every possible edge they can get. We have more info below, as it's currently available in their shop for $170.

ASUS ROG Gladius IV Ace Gaming Mouse

The shape of the ROG Gladius IV Ace was refined through sports-science testing and iterative evaluations with esports players to help reduce muscle strain during the repeated gripping, lifting, and movement involved in competitive play. Testing showed that players maintained more consistent tracking velocity and acceleration after experiencing fatigue, spent less time off target, and achieved greater accuracy during 180-degree flick scenarios.

The mouse weighs 56 grams in its default, center-balanced configuration. Included 3-, 5-, and 7-gram stackable weights provide seven additional configurations, allowing players to adjust the mouse's weight and handling to match their preferences. Each complete mouse is machine-tested to confirm left- and right-click consistency within 5 gram-force for a closely matched actuation feel. The ROG AimPoint Pro 65K optical sensor delivers sensitivity of up to 65,000 dpi, while ROG optical micro switches provide immediate actuation, consistent click force, and a lifespan of up to 100 million clicks.

ROG SpeedNova 8K Gen II wireless technology supports an 8000 Hz polling rate and scans movement at up to 20,000 frames per second, capturing rapid flicks, broad swipes, and fine adjustments with precision. The ROG Gladius IV Ace's enhanced receiver uses a larger antenna to reinforce signal quality, while Active Dynamic Hopping continuously searches for optimal wireless channels to help limit interference. Dual LEDs display radio-frequency status at a glance, and Dynamic TX Power Control delivers maximum transmission strength for improved interference resistance. Zone Mode gives players streamlined access to essential competitive-gaming hardware settings.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!