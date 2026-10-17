Posted in: ASUS, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: ASUS ROG, Phantom Blade Zero

ASUS ROG Reveals New Phantom Blade Zero Items

ASUS ROG has revealed a brand new collaboration as they have made several Phantom Blade Zero-themed items available for pre-order.

Article Summary ASUS ROG and S-GAME unveil a Phantom Blade Zero collection, with pre-orders live now before the October 29 launch.

ASUS ROG highlights a themed keyboard, mouse, headset, keycap set, and monitor in a bold red-and-black design.

The ASUS ROG gear lineup packs tri-mode wireless options, hot-swappable switches, 8K polling, and hi-res audio.

ASUS ROG caps the collab with a 27-inch 4K dual-mode monitor offering 162Hz in 4K or 485Hz in Full HD.

ASUS ROG has partnered with S-GAME to release a new lineup of items specially color-coordinated for the game Phantom Blade Zero. As you can see here, they are offering a new keyboard, mouse, mousepad, headset, and even a monitor with the red and black coloring from the title, as well as decals and designs to help them stand out. We have more details about all of them below, as the collection is currently up for pre-order ahead of its launch on October 29.

ASUS ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless Phantom Blade Zero Edition

The ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless Phantom Blade Zero Edition keyboard translates the game's visual identity and player experience into a physical design. Its metallic top cover uses glossy and matte finishes inspired by Sanguine. Weapon engravings and environmental motifs appear across the keycaps, while translucent black materials and red backlighting evoke the game's tension. The keyboard also features a fully customizable, upgrade-friendly construction that lets you swap internal components such as the positioning plate and dampening foams. It uses hot-swappable ROG NX V2 Mechanical Switches, with a gasket mount and dampening layers for a refined typing feel and acoustics. It supports tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz ROG SpeedNova wireless, or wired USB.

Harpe II Ace Phantom Blade Zero Edition

The ROG Harpe II Ace Phantom Blade Zero Edition draws inspiration from the game's weaponry, carrying intricate metallic detailing and engraved patterns onto the side buttons and dongle extender for a refined, battle-forged aesthetic. It features a 49-gram ultralight design made from innovative nylon for reduced weight and enhanced impact resistance. An ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor delivers 42,000 dpi resolution and track-on-glass technology, while ROG SpeedNova 8K wireless technology supports polling rates up to 8KHz.

Delta II Phantom Blade Zero Edition

The ROG Delta II Phantom Blade Zero Edition headset features a black-and-red aesthetic with signature game logos, red-thread details across the earcups and headband, and subtle blade engravings on the metal hinges, all in a lightweight 318-gram design for superb comfort. It delivers competitive gameplay with ultra-low latency, flexible connections, and high-resolution audio, and supports tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth, ROG SpeedNova 2.4GHz, or a wired 3.5 mm connection. Its 50 mm titanium-plated diaphragm drivers deliver high-resolution 24-bit 96kHz audio in 2.4GHz mode. DualFlow Audio lets you play from connected 2.4GHz and Bluetooth devices at the same time. The Delta II also delivers up to 110 hours of playtime on a single charge, and a quick 15-minute top-up keeps the action going for up to 11 hours with RGB lighting off.

Phantom Blade Zero Keycap Set

The ROG Keycap Set Phantom Blade Zero Edition extends the collaboration to compatible mechanical keyboards. Exclusive dye-sublimated keycaps feature the game logo and signature visual motifs. The three-sided translucent design amplifies RGB lighting's shine-through brilliance, while support for 65%, 75%, 96%, and full-size layouts enables flexible setups. The keycaps are compatible with most cross-stem switches.

Strix XG27UCGR-G Phantom Blade Zero monitor

The ROG Strix XG27UCGR-G Phantom Blade Zero Edition monitor features a 27-inch 4K display with dual modes (4K at 162 Hz or Full HD at 485 Hz), plus a translucent crimson stand, weapon-inspired details, and an illuminated Phantom Blade Zero emblem that reinforce the dark wuxia setting. ASUS Fast IPS technology delivers a 0.3-millisecond minimum response time. ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology works with variable refresh rate to reduce ghosting and tearing. The ROG Strix XG27UCGR-G Phantom Blade Zero Edition includes a Type-C port with DP Alt Mode for video output and power delivery, DisplayPort 1.4 for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate connections, and HDMI for consoles and other multimedia devices.

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