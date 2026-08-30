Posted in: ASUS, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: ASUS ROG, Mouse

ASUS ROG Unveils New Line of Esports-Centric Gaming Mice

ASUS ROG unveiled two brand-new models of gaming mice, both geared more towards esports performance for different types of gamers.

Article Summary ASUS ROG introduces two new gaming mice: the Gladius IV Ace for esports precision and the Spatha X 65K for MMO control.

ROG Gladius IV Ace pairs a 65K sensor, 8K wireless, and adjustable weights in a 56g ergonomic esports mouse.

ASUS ROG Spatha X 65K features 12 programmable buttons, five weight setups, tri-mode connectivity, and hot-swap switches.

Both ASUS ROG mice support Gear Link browser-based tuning, with the Spatha X 65K adding a magnetic charging dock.

ASUS ROG unveiled two new gaming mouse designs this past week, both of which are geared more toward esports performance, depending on the type of gamer you are and what you're looking for. The first is the ROG Gladius IV Ace, which was designed to be more of an ergonomic esports gaming mouse with customizable weight, SpeedNova 8K Gen II wireless, AimPoint Pro 65K sensor, Zone Mode, and Gear Link all included to give you a simple and comfortable design with all the benefits. Meanwhile, the ROG Spatha X 65K is more of a customizable wireless MMO gaming mouse, which comes with 12 programmable buttons, five weight-and-balance configurations, and an advanced charging dock. We have mroe details on both designs below as they are available through their website.

ASUS ROG Gladius IV Ace

Developed through extensive sports-science testing and iterative evaluations with esports players, the ergonomic shape of the ROG Gladius IV Ace is designed to help reduce muscle strain as players grip, lift, and move the mouse during competitive play. Testing found that users maintained more consistent velocity and acceleration during tracking movements after experiencing fatigue. They also spent less average time off target after fatigue and demonstrated higher accuracy in 180-degree flick scenarios.

The Gladius IV Ace features a center-balanced design and weighs just 56 grams in its default configuration. Included 3-, 5-, and 7-gram stackable weights give players seven additional configurations, allowing them to fine-tune the mouse's weight and handling. Each mouse is machine-tested as a complete unit to verify left- and right-click consistency within 5 gram-force for a closely matched actuation feel.

ROG SpeedNova 8K Gen II wireless technology features an enhanced receiver with a larger antenna designed to strengthen signal quality. The receiver detects surrounding radio-frequency conditions and indicates connection quality in real time, while Active Dynamic Hopping scans for optimal channels to help minimize interference. Dual LEDs provide at-a-glance RF status information, and players can personalize the indicators through Gear Link.

With scanning at up to 20,000 frames per second and an 8000 Hz polling rate, the Gladius IV Ace rapidly captures movement during quick flicks, wide swipes, and precise adjustments. Zone Mode provides streamlined access to competitive-gaming hardware settings, while Dynamic TX Power Control delivers maximum transmission strength for better interference resistance.

Available in Black, Moonlight White, Lava Red, and Aqua Blue, the Gladius IV Ace includes a dedicated carrying case for secure storage of the mouse and its accessories, providing a travel-ready setup for scrims, boot camps, LAN events, and tournaments. Players can use the web-based Gear Link interface to customize key mouse settings directly through a browser. With no software download required, Gear Link enables faster setup across practice rooms, tournament PCs, and shared systems.

ROG Spatha X 65K

The ROG Spatha X 65K is designed to give MMO players immediate access to the skills, macros, and commands they rely on most. Its 12 programmable buttons place a wide range of controls within easy reach, helping players manage complex ability rotations and in-game actions without taking their hands off the mouse.

That same multi-button design also makes the Spatha X 65K a versatile productivity tool. Users can assign frequently used shortcuts, repetitive actions, and multistep macros to its programmable buttons, reducing their reliance on complex keyboard combinations. Whether editing video, navigating spreadsheets, managing creative applications, or completing everyday office tasks, the mouse keeps essential commands at the user's fingertips and can help make demanding workflows more efficient.

A customizable weight-and-balance system allows users to adjust the Spatha X 65K across five configurations using the included modular weight accessories. This enables gamers and professionals alike to tailor the mouse's overall feel and weight distribution to their preferred grip and movement style.

The ROG Push-Fit Switch Socket III makes it faster and easier to install compatible mechanical switches and supports a broader selection of third-party options. The Spatha X 65K includes two distinct switch choices: ROG Micro Switch II for a crisp, responsive click and durability of up to 100 million clicks, and ROG Silent Micro Switches for a quieter, muted feel and durability of up to 50 million clicks. ROG SpeedNova wireless technology delivers reliable, low-latency performance, while tri-mode connectivity lets users connect through 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth, or wired USB.

An included wireless magnetic charging dock provides fast, convenient charging while giving the mouse a refined, display-ready home between gaming or work sessions. Users can also configure buttons, performance settings, and other features directly through a web browser using Gear Link, eliminating the need to download dedicated software.

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