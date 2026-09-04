Posted in: Atari, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Vice Beer

Atari Partners With Vice Beer To Reveal a New Beer Collection

Atari has formed a new partnership with Vice Beer to release a limited edition set of brews all themed to classic video game titles

Article Summary Atari partners with Vice Beer on a limited-edition four-pack inspired by classic 2600-era video games.

The Atari x Vice Beer collection includes four 16-oz brews: West Coast IPA, NEIPA, fruited sour, and stout.

Beer names nod to retro Atari vibes with One-Button Joystick, Original Bug Battle, Gemstone Sour, and Sunken Treasure.

Atari fans can order the Vice Beer collaboration on Tavour for $25 per pack while the limited release lasts.

Atari announced a new partnership with Vice Beer, as they have come together to make a new four-pack beer collection based around classic video games. As you can see below, they have made four 16-oz. beers, with fun names like One-Button Joystick WC IPA, Gemstone Sour, Sunken Treasure, and Original Bug Battle Hazy IPA. Each one harkens back to a classic title from the 2600 era of gaming. We have mroe info on all four brews below, as they are available on Tavour for $25 per pack.

Brew Back To Classic Gaming With The Atari x Vice Beer Collection

One-Button Joystick – 1x 16oz can – WCIPA – 6.9% ABV

Featuring the absolutely iconic controller of the Atari 2600, Vice and Atari opted for a suitable craft classic for One-Button Joystick — a West Coast IPA. The crushable Westie starts with a Pilsner malt base for a crisp sip that'll keep you quenched as you blast asteroid after asteroid. It is hopped with Columbus Cryo, Strata, Idaho 7, Citra, Mosaic Cryo, and Quantum Mosaic, culminating in a sip as mind-blowing as being able to play Asteroids … in your house! Which in the '80s was pretty exciting! Expect bright mango and grapefruit to lead each dynamic swig with hints of tropical fruit and mixed berry flowing underneath. Nuances of orange peel and piney resin should bring a refreshing balance that'll have you diving back in for another sip like you're trying to set a high score!

Original Bug Battle – 1x 16oz can – NEIPA – 6.4% ABV

Look for luscious mandarin and peach to weave like a Centipede through notes of pineapple and strawberry on every pillowy swig. Zesty lime and white grape tones ought to crawl underneath with just enough peppery bitterness on the finish to balance all that nectar. To craft this IPA, the team brewed a soft base with Pilsner malt, flaked oat, and torrified wheat. Then they blasted it with Nelson, Motueka, Strata, Citra Cryo, Mosaic Cryo, and Quantum Galaxy for surges of straight nectar. It all makes for Haze so satisfying, you'll be after every last drop like they're segments of a centipede that need destroying!

Gemstone Sour – 1x 16oz can – Fruited Sour – 5% ABV

Like Bentley Bear working his way through colorful fortresses in search of gems in the arcade classic Crystal Castles, you'll find yourself happily lost in a maze of jammy bramble fruit and succulent citrus with every swig of this Sour. Imagine an extra tangy take on a berry lemonade, and you have a decent idea what's in store! This gem is brewed with castle-sized quantities of actual raspberries and lemons. Paired with a tart Sour Ale base, it makes for an invigorating swig that'll keep you going game after game!

Sunken Treasure – 1x 16oz can – Imperial Stout – 8% ABV

For this stunner, Vice teamed up with Nightdive Studios — a game studio and part of the Atari family with an emphasis on retro video game preservation and restoration. That's fitting, since once you get a taste of this Stout, you'll probably be looking to preserve every last bit all for yourself! Especially with all the sumptuous s'mores flavors brimming out of each quaff courtesy of toasted marshmallows, graham crackers, and cacao nibs. Your average campfire treat doesn't come with delectable espresso tones and hints of caramel from a bold malty base. Oh, and an 8% ABV!

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