Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: AWOL Vision, IFA 2026, LuxVision

AWOL Vision Debuts Its New LuxVision During IFA 2026

AWOL Vision has a new projector they're showing off during IFA 2026, as they unveiled the new LuxVision with a number of modern features.

Article Summary AWOL Vision unveiled the LuxVision at IFA 2026, a 4K 120Hz ultra-short-throw projector with optical shift.

AWOL Vision says LuxVision delivers 6000 ISO lumens, RGB triple-laser color, and up to a 200-inch image.

Gaming features include 1ms input lag, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Gaming, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and Multiview.

LuxVision adds Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, 3D support, and launches in October for $6,500.

AWOL Vision brought a new projector to IFA 2026 this week, introducing the LuxVision model. As you can see here, this is designed to sit at the base of a screen and send the image up, as opposed to mounting on a ceiling or sitting on a table, as it joins the Aetherion Series. The company boasts that this one has the world's first 4K 120Hz ultra-short-throw projector with optical shift. Mixing 6000 ISO lumens, RGB triple-laser projection, and a 0.18:1 throw ratio into one unit. Being able to display on screen sizes up to 200 inches. We have more details from the company below as it will eventually hit the market in October for $6,500.

AWOL Vision Unveils The New LuxVision Projector

At the heart of LuxVision is 4K at 120 frames per second, processing nearly one billion pixels every second to keep fast-moving scenes sharp, smooth, and naturally detailed — whether it's a game-winning play, a high-speed racing sequence, or an action-packed movie. For gamers, that speed pairs with 1ms input lag, ALLM, VRR, and Dolby Vision Gaming, while three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, and 4-channel HDMI Multiview make it easy to bring multiple screens and sources into the moment.

With 6000 ISO Lumens of RGB triple-laser brightness, LuxVision keeps big-screen color vivid from bright daylight to late-night movies. 110% Rec. 2020 coverage, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and a 7-level dynamic IRIS fine-tune color, contrast, and light scene by scene, while Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, and 3D support deepen the cinematic experience across every type of content.

Optical performance gives LuxVision another level of flexibility. A 0.18:1 throw ratio turns an ultra-short distance into up to 200 inches of cinematic scale, while one-touch vertical optical lens shift lets you position the image exactly where it belongs — with true 4K detail fully intact. A motorized lens cover and zero-light-leakage lens keep the picture pure, aligned, and free of distraction.

Built on the natural smoothness of 4K 120Hz, AWOL's second-generation Anti-RBE technology combines an optimized algorithm that covers all formats with TÜV Harmful Light Reduction, minimizing visible rainbow artifacts and visual fatigue for cleaner, more comfortable viewing across 2D and 3D content — especially in fast, high-contrast scenes.

Beyond performance, LuxVision is designed to belong in the home. Inspired by the architectural harmony of the Parthenon, LuxVision transforms classical column rhythm into a sculptural, modern UST form that feels refined in any room. With customizable CMF options, its color, material, and finish can be tailored to complement the mood and character of different living spaces.

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