Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Baldur's Gate 3, Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion, Random House Worlds

Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion Receives September 29 Launch Date

After being announced a few months ago, the novel Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion has been given a proper release date of September 29.

Article Summary Random House Worlds sets Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion for release on September 29, 2026, confirming the novel's debut.

T. Kingfisher's Baldur's Gate 3 adventure follows Astarion as he fights to escape Cazador's centuries-long control.

The story sends Astarion after the blood of a dead god beneath Baldur's Gate in a deadly bid for freedom and favor.

An uneasy alliance with Aasimar paladin Hahn den Suriel adds danger, romance, and dark fantasy stakes to the quest.

Random House Worlds has confirmed the official release date for Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion, as the novel will arrive this September. The book was originally announced back in April, along with several other titles tied to the video game, as you'll experience a decadent dark fantasy adventure by author T. Kingfisher. The book follows an offshoot story of everyone's favorite roguish charlatan, Astarion, who will attempt to free himself from a centuries-long fate of servitude, or die trying (a second time). Enjoy the official description below as the book arrives on September 29, 2026.

Explore a New Thrilling Adventure With Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion

You're too pretty to die.

Astarion Ancunin was supposed to be a magistrate, not a vampire spawn. He was supposed to serve the law, not the vicious vampire lord Cazador Szarr. And he was supposed to drink fine wine, not rat blood. Alas, the city of Baldur's Gate cares little for what's supposed to happen. Though he has been powerless to resist his master's bidding, haunting the nighttime streets to fetch warm blood, Astarion has never surrendered his hope. One day, this nightmare must end. He just has to find out how.

When the vampire lord announces a twisted competition for his favor, an opportunity presents itself in the form of a rare prize . . . and an unlikely alliance. The blood of a dead god is buried deep beneath Baldur's Gate, and, to get it, Astarion will need the help of a handsome Aasimar paladin named Hahn den Suriel. There are just a few problems. Astarion is not supposed to trust his fellow spawn. He's not supposed to go out into the city for his own ends rather than the vampire lord's. And he's certainly not supposed to strike a deal with a stranger whose golden eyes can snare even a blackened, undead heart.

But the city of Baldur's Gate cares little for what's supposed to happen.

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