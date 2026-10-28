Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Baldur's Gate 3, cookbook, d&d, ten speed press

Baldur's Gate 3 Is Getting Its Own Cookbook: A Feast for a Tenday

If you're a big Baldur's Gate 3 fan who also likes to cook, there's a new cookbook coming out soon called A Feast for a Tenday

Article Summary Baldur's Gate 3 is getting an official cookbook, A Feast for a Tenday, from Ten Speed Press and Wizards of the Coast.

Written by Andrew Wheeler, the Baldur's Gate 3 cookbook turns Faerûn dishes into real-world recipes fans can cook.

The adventure-themed cookbook follows Lae'zel, Shadowheart, Astarion, Gale, Wyll, and Karlach across iconic locales.

A Feast for a Tenday features 65 Baldur's Gate 3 recipes, from Owlbear Egg to Bex's Handmade Cookies, out November 3.

Ten Speed Press has come together once again with Wizards of the Coast to release an official Dungeons & Dragons cookbook. This time, it focuses on the video game Baldur's Gate 3, as they have presented A Feast for a Tenday. Written by Andrew Wheeler, the book will take you on a culinary journey through Faerûn, as they have compiled dozens of recipes for food you would find in the fantasy world that you could totally make in the real world. It's actually framed as an adventure with companions Lae'zel, Shadowheart, Astarion, Gale, Wyll, and Karlach going along for the journey. We have the finer details below as the book will be released on November 3.

A Feast for a Tenday (Baldur's Gate 3)

Join the adventure as a cook traveling with Lae'zel, Shadowheart, Astarion, Gale, Wyll, and Karlach from the Wilderness, through the Underdark and the Shadow-Cursed Lands, all the way to Baldur's Gate, transforming the food they've foraged into delicious meals that fuel their magic and fill your hunger.

Begin at the Wilderness Camp with a Beregost Blue Cheese Soufflé, some Garlicky Buttery Potatoes, or perhaps even a Scotch-boiled Owlbear Egg. Soups and stews are on the menu in the Underdark Camp, from a bubbling pot of frugal Everything Soup and a hearty bowl of Neverwinter Stew, to a vibrant serving of Emperor's Fiddlehead Soup. Camp at the Last Light Inn and tuck into a Hearty Dinner, grill a Campfire Pizza, or indulge in an aromatic Sun-Dappled Paella. Finish your meal with something from the bakery in Baldur's Gate Harbor, whether it's a fresh Berry Tart or a batch of Bex's Handmade Cookies, and don't forget to quaff a Frostkiss Ale or Turmishan Tea from the Elfsong Tavern.

Serve the same camp supplies, ingredients, and prepared meals found within the game at your own table with these mouthwatering and immersive recipes from Baldur's Gate 3. The 65 recipes are organized by course and camp location, and dishes that are perfect for sharing are marked as Romanceable. With original chapter-opener illustrations and 45 recipe hero photographs, A Feast for A Tenday provides delectable instructions for restoring your hit points—no dice roll required!

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