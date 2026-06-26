Posted in: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nerd Food, Nintendo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Animal C, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, baskin robbins

Baskin-Robbins Has Its Own Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island

Baskin-Robbins revealed that they have made their own custom island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which will open in July

Article Summary Baskin-Robbins has created its own Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, opening to visitors starting July 1, 2026.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Baskin-Robbins island will be open for one month, with special in-game items to grab.

Baskin-Robbins’ Nintendo collaboration is centered in Japan, where fans can explore the island and themed designs.

The Japan-only collab also features Animal Crossing-inspired ice cream treats, drinks, sundaes, and collectible items.

Do you ever feel like your Animal Crossing: New Horizons home could use more ice cream? Well, you're in luck as Baskin-Robbins will be opening its own island. The company revealed on social media today that they have created a custom island in the game, which they will open to the public to visit starting on July 1, 2026. For a solid month, you'll be able to grab a plane ticket and fly over, snagging some special items as part of a new collaboration they're holding with Nintendo. Not to mention getting the chance to explore the island and see all of the special designs that were created for this collaboration.

Baskin-Robbins Invites Players To Check Out Their Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island

The downside to the collab is that they will have real-world treats to go with it, but all of this is being done only in Japan. Which is a shame because just looking at the variety of items they will have for sale, this looks like it would do a killing in North America and abroad. We have more details below from Dexerto for those who might be in Japan from Jul1 1-31, as the island code will be shared on July 1 for everyone to snag.

Summertime Ice Cream Treats Straight From The Game

"Alongside the new flavor, Baskin-Robbins will offer a range of themed menu items featuring some of the series' most recognizable characters. Fans can pick up Animal Crossing Double Cups decorated with villagers, including fan-favorite doggy duos Isabelle and Goldie ($3.15 small/$4.70 regular), while special Tom Nook, Timmy, and Tommy versions come bundled with a collectible spoon charm ($4.21 small/$5.75 regular). The collaboration also includes a Present Box Single Sundae ($5.07) inspired by the floating balloon gifts found throughout the game, a Night Island Double Sundae ($8.35) complete with a reusable cooling pack, and a bright blue Gulliver soda ($3.83) themed after the seagull sailor's frequent beach landings."

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