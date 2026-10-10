Posted in: Batman, DC Comics, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, dc black label, Watertower Music

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Has Been Given An Original Soundtrack

For those who enjoyed the Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham series, it now has an official soundtrack that you can listen to as you read.

Article Summary Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham now has an official original soundtrack, released by WaterTower Music and DC Black Label.

Revealed by Rafael Grampá at New York Comic-Con 2026, the album is available now across multiple digital platforms.

The 10-track Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham soundtrack features Paranoid Pilgrim, produced by Lucas Mayer.

The album expands Bruce Wayne, Jim Gordon, and the Ratz through lyrics, orchestral textures, and analog synths.

WaterTower Music and DC Black Label have released a new album this week, as Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham now has an original soundtrack. Revealed by Rafael Grampá during DC's "Jim Lee & Friends" panel at New York Comic-Con 2026, this is a full album of music that has been created by Paranoid Pilgrim and produced by Lucas Mayer to complement the four-issue miniseries. We have mroe details from the company below as the album is available digitally across multiple platforms.

Giving Gotham Music With the Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Original Soundtrack

The ten-track album gives voice to Bruce Wayne, Jim Gordon, and the Ratz, and features award-winning pianist Joep Beving on "Gordon's Song". It traces the defining moments of Grampá's story and gives its characters a voice beyond the page, blending orchestral elements with analog synths to capture the darkness of his Gotham. For Grampá, the album started as a way to keep exploring the world he built on the page.

"This soundtrack grew out of wanting to explore the characters, themes and dilemmas of Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham through music," says Grampá. "It's an unusual ambition for a comic book, but it felt completely natural to me. And I love the thought that somewhere out there, someone might end up dancing to something that started as a drawing on my desk. I hope you can hear how much fun we had making it."

Producer Lucas Mayer set out to make something closer to a band's album than a traditional score, with lyrics that put listeners inside the heads of Gotham's characters.

"We wanted a record that moves through the defining moments of Rafael's story and really gets inside its characters," says Mayer. "The lyrics give them a voice beyond the page. You hear Bruce asking, 'What have I become?' You hear Gordon carrying his guilt, and the Ratz pushing back against a city that's forgotten them. We wove orchestral elements into analog synths to get to the darkness of Rafael's Gotham, but this isn't a score. It should feel like an album from your favorite band, the kind you play front to back. You close the book and you still feel Gotham around you."

For VSIONS Studio, the project was about giving fans somewhere to go after the final issue.

"This is a new way for Batman fans to connect with the story Rafael created," says Justin Townsend, co-founder and executive producer of VSIONS Studio. "Working with DC and WaterTower Music, we got to extend Rafael's vision through music and invite fans deeper into his Gotham. When you reach the last page, the journey keeps going."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!