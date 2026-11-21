Posted in: God Of War, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: bear mccreary, God of War, God of War Sons of Sparta

Bear McCreary Made a God of War Sons of Sparta Chiptune Album

The Bear McCreary version of the God of War Sons of Sparta soundtrack is coming to vinyl in all of its Greek chiptune glory

Article Summary Bear McCreary’s God of War Sons of Sparta soundtrack is coming to vinyl as a 2xLP set with 26 tracks from the 2025 prequel.

The God of War Sons of Sparta score mixes chiptune sounds, ancient Greek instruments, live orchestra, and choir.

Sony Santa Monica Studio and Laced Records opened pre-orders, including a Lacunio Duo Edition with marbled LPs.

Bear McCreary built the God of War prequel score around duty, honor, and brotherhood to set it apart from past eras.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Santa Monica Studio and Laced Records have come together with musician Bear McCreary, who made a hybrid chiptune and Greek orchestral score for God of War Sons of Sparta. That sentence alone is already crazy to think about: that they went in that direction first for a soundtrack for the Metroidvania take on the franchise from Mega Cat Studios. But on top of that, they're releasing it on vinyl for the first time. We have more info on the album here, as pre-orders have started for the 2xLP vinyl set featuring all 26 tracks from the 2025 action-adventure prequel, including a Lacunio Duo Edition featuring maroon and tan marble-effect heavyweight LPs.

God of War Sons of Sparta Soundtrack is Coming to Vinyl

Liner notes from the game's director Zack Manco are also included, while both vinyl sets feature new sleeve artwork and cover art by Tom duBois, best known for his iconic box art illustrations for '80s game franchises such as Castlevania and Contra. Bear McCreary's God of War Sons of Sparta score combines video game console sounds and ancient Greek instruments with live orchestra and choir, capturing the game's retro influences and gameplay mechanics while ensuring it remains rooted in the orchestral scores from previous God of War games.

Throughout the composition process, McCreary was guided by the game's core themes: duty, honor, brotherhood. Given its status as a prequel, new thematic material was written to distinguish the game from previous Greek-era God of War games and the Norse saga he scored.

McCreary created three distinct sonic palettes from which he could mix and match. To reflect Kratos' past, he drew on Greek folk music, incorporating instruments such as the harp-like kithara and the aulos (double-reed pipes). He also seized on the opportunity to write a love letter not only to the video game music he grew up on, but to the hardware that created it, using samples and synthesis to harken back to the chiptunes of his childhood.

Finally, to preserve the grandiosity of God of War, McCreary turned to the traditional orchestra and choir, giving the score the heft we associate with Kratos and his adventures. The result is a hybrid score unlike anything heard before in the God of War saga.

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