Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Crocker, general mills

Betty Crocker Brings 105th Birthday Bash to Museum of Ice Cream

Betty Crocker is celebrating its 105th birthday with a special birthday bash happening at Museum of Ice Cream locations.

Article Summary Betty Crocker marks its 105th birthday with a Museum of Ice Cream takeover across five U.S. locations this October.

Fans can try Betty’s Birthday Cake Ice Cream, inspired by Betty Crocker Yellow Cake Mix and Chocolate Frosting.

Chicago, Boston, Miami, New York City, and Las Vegas get themed rooms, photo moments, and birthday add-ons.

Special Betty Crocker events include a Christina Tosi cake workshop in NYC and a birthday bash in Las Vegas.

General Mills is celebrating the 105th birthday of Betty Crocker in style with a new offering and a birthday bash at the Museum of Ice Cream. First off, this October, each location will serve Betty's Birthday Cake Ice Cream, an exclusive flavor inspired by the Yellow Cake Mix and Chocolate Frosting. They'll also be taking over the museum with rooms and themed photo moments for you to check out. What's more, on October 14, chef Christina Tosi will present an intimate Cake Crafting workshop in New York City, followed by the Las Vegas location hosting Betty's Birthday Bash in the iconic Little Pink Chapel. We have the finer details from the company below.

Betty Crocker Celebrates Its 105th Birthday

For Betty's entire birthday month, each U.S. Museum of Ice Cream location — Las Vegas, New York City, Miami, Boston, and Chicago — will serve Betty's Birthday Cake Ice Cream — a rich, creamy exclusive ice cream flavor inspired by the classic combination of the brand's best-selling Betty Crocker Yellow Cake Mix and Chocolate Frosting. Each scoop delivers a delightful bite of soft yellow cake pieces, finished with fudge swirls, delivering the nostalgic taste fans know and love from Betty Crocker.

Beyond the scoop, Museum of Ice Cream will put its own spin on Betty's birthday with Betty Crocker-inspired room takeovers and photo-worthy moments that celebrate joy through dessert and play. Each location will have unique experiences such as new Cake Box TV channels in the Boston and Miami Living Rooms; life-size cake photo moments in Chicago, Las Vegas, and New York; Betty Crocker utensils and props in NYC's Sundae Kitchen; and cake-themed dress-up moments in Las Vegas.

Museum of Ice Cream's year-round Sprinkle Party Bundle is getting a limited-time Betty Crocker glow-up for October birthdays. Available as an add-on to any visit, the bundle includes birthday sprinkles, a sundae treat and a special "crown magic" celebration moment, plus a co-branded Betty Crocker birthday crown and button throughout October. The first guest to check in with a verified October 21 birthday at Museum of Ice Cream Las Vegas will receive a coveted, sold-out Cake Slice Purse from Betty Crocker's Betty Ate line.

New York City and Las Vegas will turn up the birthday fun with special one-day events. On Wednesday, October 14, Christina Tosi — two-time James Beard Award-winning chef — will join Betty and Museum of Ice Cream NYC in SoHo for an intimate 'Cake Crafting' workshop. The workshop pairs Betty Crocker's nostalgic, homemade sweetness with Museum of Ice Cream's maximalist imagination, guiding participants through sprinkle embroidery, decorative stenciling and the art of transforming a vanilla-frosted quarter-sheet cake into a personalized creation.

Then, on Betty's official birthday, Wednesday, October 21, Museum of Ice Cream Las Vegas will host Betty's Birthday Bash in the museum's iconic Little Pink Chapel. The celebration will include a wonderful, whimsical birthday party full of cake, ice cream, birthday games and surprise giveaways to spark nostalgic, colorful and analog fun.

Celebrating More than a Century of Betty Crocker

The Museum of Ice Cream takeover marks the latest chapter in Betty Crocker's Bettier Than Ever era, which features unexpected ways for fans to engage with the brand beyond the kitchen — from the sold-out Betty Ate Collection of statement cake slice handbags and playful Super Moist merch to community baking experiences like Cake Picnic.

Betty Crocker's story began in 1921, when a Gold Medal Flour promotion prompted hundreds of letters from home cooks seeking trusted baking advice. Betty Crocker was created as a friendly, reliable voice to answer them, and what began with letters eventually expanded into cookbooks, radio, television, and today's digital platforms — all while helping generations of bakers find confidence and joy in the kitchen.

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