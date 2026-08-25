Posted in: Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Ate, Betty Crocker

Betty Crocker Debuts Three Cake Slice Handbags

Betty Crocker decided to get a head start on New York Fashion Week with three new cake slice handbags under the Betty Ate brand.

Article Summary Betty Crocker launches the Betty Ate Collection with three cake slice handbags ahead of New York Fashion Week.

The Betty Crocker bags are styled after Strawberry, Yellow, and Triple Chocolate Fudge cake flavors.

Each Betty Crocker handbag includes interchangeable candles, swirls, and strawberries for custom looks.

Priced at $89, every Betty Crocker cake bag also comes with matching cake mix and frosting to bake at home.

Betty Crocker, of all brands, decided to get a head start on New York Fashion Week by presenting a new item in the form of Cake-Slice Handbags. Being called the Betty Ate Collection, all three bags have been designed to look like a slice of cake from three of their popular flavors: Strawberry, Yellow, and Triple Chocolate Fudge. Each of them can be customized with special items included in each one, including birthday candles, swirls, and strawberries, to give them their own distinct look that fits your style and fashion. Each handbag also comes with its corresponding Betty Crocker cake mix and frosting, included in the purchase, so you can bake a cake to match your slice. You can read more about them below as they're currently on sale for $89 per slice.

Betty Ate Indeed: Betty Crocker Adds Three New Cake Slice Handbags

Bring a little sunshine wherever you go with the Betty Ate Yellow Cake Bag. Inspired by Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix and Rich & Creamy Milk Chocolate Frosting, this celebration-ready statement piece turns an iconic cake into wearable, craveable style. Crafted from premium vegan leather, the handbag features thoughtful details inspired by Betty Crocker's refreshed packaging, including a colorful label matching the Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix box and Betty's signature Red Spoon zipper pull signed "xo, Betty."

Complete with interchangeable cake-inspired accessories that twist on and off, each bag lets you mix, match and personalize your look just like you would decorate a Betty Crocker cake.

One Betty Ate Cake Bag

One Betty Crocker Super Moist Cake Mix

One Betty Crocker Rich & Creamy Frosting

Nine interchangeable Betty Crocker accessories: Three festive birthday candles Three delectable chocolate swirls Three juicy strawberries

One detachable crossbody strap

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