Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Crocker, general mills, harry potter, Warner Bros

Betty Crocker Reveals New Line Of Harry Potter Treats

Betty Crocker got a new spell put over them as they have revealed a number of Harry Potter-inspired treats coming out next month.

Article Summary General Mills and Warner Bros. are launching a new Harry Potter Betty Crocker and Pillsbury treats lineup.

New Harry Potter baking kits include Chocolate Frog Truffles, Forbidden Forest Chocolate Cakes, and more.

Pillsbury adds Harry Potter Golden Snitch cookies, while Betty Crocker debuts Hogwarts House pumpkin cakes.

Harry Potter Fruit Snacks return to stores, with the full Wizarding World snack collection available through December 2026.

General Mills has partnered with Warner Bros. to bring a new line of baked goods and treats out next month, as Harry Potter will get its own line of Pilsbury and Betty Crocker goods. As you can see from the lineup here, they have created a few different items, ranging from Chocolate Frog Truffles to Forbidden Forest Chocolate Cakes, as well as the permanent addition of the Harry Potter Fruit Snacks. We have mroe details on all of them below as they will start rolling out to your local grocery shelves this month, with plans to have them stay on the market through December 2026.

Bakimus Cakimus: Harry Potter Gets Its Own Betty Crocker Line

From being sorted into your favorite Hogwarts House to spotting the Golden Snitch on the Quidditch pitch, Harry Potter fans know that the magic of the Wizarding World is often found in the details. Just in time for a season full of Harry Potter celebrations, Pillsbury and Betty Crocker are bringing some of those recognizable, iconic moments and settings into the kitchen with new and returning Harry Potter-inspired treats.

NEW! Pillsbury Harry Potter Golden Snitch Shape Cookies – New ready-to-bake sugar cookies featuring Pillsbury's first-ever Golden Snitch design.

NEW! Betty Crocker Harry Potter Chocolate Frog Truffle Kit – A new truffle mix with custom frog molds allowing fans to create and decorate their own Chocolate Frog-inspired treats.

NEW! Betty Crocker Harry Potter Hogwarts House Pumpkin Cakes – A new baking experience celebrating all four Hogwarts Houses through themed pumpkin cakes.

NEW! Betty Crocker Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Chocolate Cakes – A new, rich chocolate cake mix inspired by one of Harry Potter's most mysterious settings.

Returning! Harry Potter Fruit Snacks – Returning to shelves with six whimsical flavors, including Daring Fruit Punch, Witty Blue Raspberry, Golden Strawberry Punch, and more.

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