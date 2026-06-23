Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Crocker, general mills

Betty Crocker Will Give Away 1M Cakes For America's 250th Birthday

Betty Crocker wants to celebrate the 250th Birthday of America by giving one million of you a free cake to mark the occasion.

Article Summary Betty Crocker is giving away 1 million free cake mixes to celebrate America’s 250th birthday while supplies last.

Fans can visit Betty Crocker’s special website to claim a free cake mix, making it a fast-moving birthday giveaway.

General Mills says chocolate is America’s top birthday cake flavor in 49 states, with Kentucky choosing red velvet.

Betty Crocker’s survey found cake is central to birthdays, from homemade favorites to the beloved frosting-heavy corner slice.

General Mills revealed that a special giveaway is happening from Betty Crocker, as they will give away one million cakes to celebrate America's 250th Birthday. The team rolled out an entire presentation of what everyone's favorite cakes are in America, along with this massive five-layer cake to mark the occasion. As it turns out, we all have a lot of the same taste. Unless you live in Kentucky, but we'll let you read about that below. In order to get a free box of cake mix to make your own, you just need to go to their special website and claim a free cake! But considering there are over 300 million Americans and only one million free cakes, it's going to be a race to get one before they're out.

Celebrate America's 250th Birthday With Free Cake and Statistics!

Founded in 1866 in Minneapolis by bringing together regional milling companies to create one of the nation's earliest food companies, General Mills is celebrating its own 160th birthday this year. Today, the company is a cornerstone of American pantries, with its products in more than 90% of households across the country. Betty Crocker, one of General Mills' most iconic brands, was introduced in 1921 and quickly became a beloved and trusted voice in American homes, offering baking advice through radio programs, cookbooks, and recipes.

Driven by a desire to understand what truly makes these celebrations complete, and with cake mixes and frostings for every occasion — from a classic yellow cake with chocolate frosting to strawberry, carrot and triple chocolate cake mixes — Betty Crocker recently surveyed consumers nationwide** about their birthday dessert traditions. The findings reveal that cake remains at the center of the annual moments, with 76% agreeing that it does not feel like a birthday celebration without cake.

The survey also uncovered a sweet point of agreement across the country. Chocolate ranked as the top birthday cake flavor in 49 states, earning the title as America's favorite, with 30% choosing it as their top pick. Kentucky was the only state to choose another flavor (Red Velvet). Beyond flavor preferences, the findings show that cake continues to play a central role in how Americans celebrate birthdays and share special moments together:

51% of Americans say cake is the dessert they most want at a birthday celebration

39% prefer homemade birthday cake, ahead of bakery-made cakes at 28% and grocery store cakes at 11%.

36% say sharing cake with others is one of the most important parts of a birthday cake

50% of Americans say the corner slice with two edges of frosting is the best slice of cake

Cream cheese ranked as America's favorite birthday cake frosting flavor, and 50% of Americans say the corner slice with two edges of frosting is the best slice of cake.

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