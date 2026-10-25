Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Glee-Cheese Studio, Mr. Records

Black Razor Records Releases Two Singles From Mr. Records Game

Black Razor Records have released two new singles from the upcoming Mr. Records video game while a free demo is available on Steam.

Article Summary Black Razor Records and Wired Productions release two Mr. Records singles as the cozy rhythm adventure’s free Steam demo goes live.

Mr. Records soundtrack tracks “Power of Imagination” and “The Sausage Blues” are now streaming on major platforms and Bandcamp.

Composers Charles Bardin and Valentin Ducloux bring Mr. Records to life with songs that tease its quirky musical world.

Mr. Records blends vinyl shop management, surreal music journeys, and 40 rhythm platformer levels starring George and Buzz.

Black Razor Records is working with Wired Productions to release two singles from the official soundtrack to the game Mr. Records. As part of the promotion for the free demo that hit Steam, the title has two songs out in the public eye to get you excited about playing the game, entitled "Power of Imagination" and "The Saussage Blues." Both of which were composed by Charles Bardin and Valentin Ducloux. We have a pair of teaser videos for you here showing the songs being made, as they are available on mutliple streaming platforms and Bandcamp.

Two New Singles Arrive From Mr. Records

Power of Imagination

The opening track of the game, "Power of Imagination," introduces the jump-and-kick gameplay and the idea of traveling through music, with a song that takes its listeners on a journey through several very different parts. The lyrics follow a character who is bored at home and begins to travel, forgetting his worries by listening to music, and setting the scene for George's fertile imagination.

The Sausage Blues

The third track players hear in the game, "The Sausage Blues," is a funny song about George's beloved father, Roger, a butcher. It tells the story of a day when Roger was worried he didn't have enough sausages to meet his customers' demand.

About Mr. Records

Mr. Records, developed by Glee-Cheese Studio and published by Wired Productions, is a cozy rhythm adventure where you run a tiny vinyl store by day and dive into surreal musical journeys by night. Players meet George, an old dreamer with an extraordinary gift that lets him transcend through music, who breaks free from a lifetime of routine to open the record shop he always wished for, with his loyal dog Buzz at his side. Over 40 handcrafted rhythm platformer levels, each tied to one of the game's original songs, are played out from the records George sells, while his bedroom offers a quiet space to reflect between journeys and uncover the memories behind each song.

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