Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Vinyl | Tagged: Black Screen Records, undertale

Black Screen Records Announces Two New Undertale Vinyl Albums

Black Screen Records has announced two new vinyl records are on the way for Undertale featuring music from various artists.

Article Summary Black Screen Records is releasing two new Undertale vinyl albums, both imported from Japan and available to pre-order now.

Undertale: Piano Arrangement Album - Echoes Beneath brings piano-focused versions of fan-favorite tracks to vinyl.

A second Undertale vinyl delivers lo-fi chill arrangements of songs like MEGALOVANIA, His Theme, and Hopes and Dreams.

Both 2-disc Undertale records cost €45 each and are scheduled to arrive in October 2026 through Black Screen Records.

Black Screen Records announced that they have two new albums of music tied to the hit indie RPG Undertale, working with Square Enix Music to produce it. Both of these are genre-specific takes on music from the game, as you're getting a piano arrangement album, as well as a chilled-vibes album, both imported from Japan and put on vinyl for you to enjoy at home. We have more details omn both recordings here as they are available for pre-order now for €45 each, set to be released in October 2026.

Undertale: Piano Arrangement Album – Echoes Beneath

Composer Yoko Shimomura presents Undertale soundtrack piano arrangements on vinyl! The world-wide hit RPG Undertale joins the ranks of chill remix albums brought to you by Square Enix Music. Featuring new takes on beloved songs including MEGALOVANIA, His Theme, and Hopes and Dreams from 10 of Japan's top street music artists: MURO, tofubeats, VaVa, DJ Mitsu the Beats, grooveman Spot, doooo, DJ JIN, GORO KUMAI, G.RINA, and DJ HASEBE.

This 2-disc, 20-track album gives new life to the game's soundtrack with impeccable lo-fi beats to relax to. Album art is provided by painter NOVOL, making this piece a treat not just for the ears but for the eyes. Make it the centerpiece in your collection, and take in the beats in gorgeous vinyl.

Undertale: Chitei De Chill

The hugely popular "Chill Arrange" series from Square Enix's music label, SQUARE ENIX MUSIC, finally welcomes the beloved RPG Undertale to the scene. Ten top creators leading the Japanese street scene—MURO, tofubeats, VaVa, DJ Mitsu the Beats, grooveman Spot, doooo, DJ JIN, Kumai Goro, G.RINA, and DJ HASEBE—have come together to transform classic tracks like "MEGALOVANIA," "His Theme," and "Dreams and Hopes" into exquisite Lo-Fi beats and rich chill-out sounds.

The supreme sound contained within this luxurious 2-disc black vinyl set (20 tracks in total) will transform every scene of your daily life into the ultimate relaxation space. The jacket features original artwork by painting artist NOVOL. This is the ultimate luxurious official collector's item to enjoy with your ears, eyes, and the texture of analog. Don't miss this opportunity to get yours.

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