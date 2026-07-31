Posted in: iam8bit, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Black Screen Records, ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, team ico, The Last Guardian

Black Screen Records Reveals The Team ICO Trilogy Soundtrack on Vinyl

Relive the music of ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian, as the Team ICO Trilogy soundtracks are coming to vinyl.

Article Summary Black Screen Records and iam8bit are releasing the Team ICO Trilogy soundtracks on vinyl later in 2026.

The collection includes ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian in one premium slipcase bundle.

Team ICO Trilogy vinyl pre-orders are live for $145 as a set, with individual soundtrack releases priced around $50.

Each release features new art by Nimit Malavia, unique vinyl designs, and the emotional music of Team ICO.

Black Screen Records and iam8bit are working together to bring all three of the Team ICO game soundtracks to vinyl later this year. Officially being called the Team ICO Trilogy, this is a collection of the video game soundtracks from ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian, all in one package for the ultimate fans of those titles in a single slipcase. But, just in case you only like one or two of them, they are also selling all three of them individually on vinyl. We have more details on the trilogy pack for you here, as they are available for pre-order for $145 as a pack, and about $50 individually, set to be released in December 2026.

Experience The Musical Journey That Is The Team ICO Trilogy

The Team ICO Trilogy is a triad of atmospheric classics renowned for their emotional storytelling and artistic vision. Each game features themes of loss, companionship, bonding, and belonging, and each one's story unfolds almost silently, through powerful visuals and engrossing, rich gameplay. They are proof that games can, in fact, be art, and not just by mimicking other art forms. By truly engulfing the player in an interactive story, the Team ICO Trilogy accomplishes things not possible in other media.

iam8bit is honored to celebrate these seminal works with our own artistic tribute to their legacy. This is the Team ICO Trilogy Vinyl Soundtrack Bundle. Inside, you'll find the ICO Vinyl Soundtrack, as well as both the Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian 2xLPs. Each album boasts unique art from the talented Nimit Malavia, and each one features its own special vinyl treatment. It all comes packaged in a premium Team ICO-themed slipcase built to stand out on your record shelf. This one is a long time coming, folks. Don't miss it.

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