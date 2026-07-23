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Bleeding Cool Heads Into The Silo Experience At San Diego Comic-Con

Bleeding Cool Heads Into The Silo Experience At San Diego Comic-Con, with pics and video...

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Article Summary

  • The Silo Experience at San Diego Comic-Con offers a free but bookable immersive activation based on the dystopian series.
  • Small groups enter the underground-style space, where workers highlight the silo’s towering scale and hidden Easter eggs.
  • Flickering lights, emergency alerts, and blacklight resistance messages turn The Silo Experience into a tense SDCC event.
  • Guests exit to a front-of-house photo op and collectible pin after the San Diego Comic-Con Silo activation finale.

The Silo activation experience at San Diego Comic-Con claims to offer "a multi-sensory activation inspired by the hit dystopian drama, and running until the end of the weekend, this free-but-bookable experience promises to transport visitors into the underground world of the series. Which, you know, might not be a great idea, since the show is set in a dystopian future where a community lives in a giant underground silo with 144 levels. And there is nowhere to go but down.

So earlier today, friends of Bleeding Cool Lyndi Antic and Elizabeth Naiman popped along to The Silo, and Lyndi told us what goes down. She says "guests are brought into the Silo in small groups. One 'worker' points out the heights and depths of the Silo interior. You can also glimpse some easter eggs (such as the PEZ dispenser) hidden in a grate near the floor. Soon, the lights flicker and go out. After a moment, an emergency announcement plays while the lights turn green, then red. Hidden under blacklight are messages of resistance. The worker ushers us outside and around the front for a photo op and a pin…" And we have pics and TikToks..

@thatrichjohnstonInside the Silo activation at San Diego Comic-Con for Bleeding Cool Part One #sdcc #silo #bleedingcool #sandiegocomiccon♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnstonInside the Silo activation at San Diego Comic-Con for Bleeding Cool Part Two#sdcc #silo #bleedingcool #sandiegocomiccon♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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