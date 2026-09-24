Posted in: Bandai Namco, Music, Pac-Man, Pop Culture | Tagged: blink 182

Blink-182 & Pac-Man Collide For a New Collaboration

Pac-Man and Blink-182 have come together for another epic collaboration, as you can get merch and play a special game on their website.

Article Summary Blink-182 and Pac-Man reunite for a new collaboration with merch, a custom web game, and a new animated short.

The Blink-182 x Pac-Man browser game is free to play, packed with band Easter eggs, themed items, and classic maze action.

Fans can watch a special Pac-Man: Snack Breaks episode featuring Blink-182 music as part of the 25th anniversary celebration.

New Blink-182 x Pac-Man merch is live now, including the Pac-Man x 7-11 shirt made famous by Mark Hoppus.

Blink-182 has once again partnered with Bandai Namco on a special Pac-Man collaboration across several items. The two already partnered back at SDCC 2026 for a special celebration of their 2001 album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Now they're back with new merch you can purchase on the band's website, a new cartoon featuring the band (which you can check out above), and a special version of the arcade game, also on their website. We have mroe details about the collab from the team below.

Because I Fell In Love With Pac-Man at The Blink-182 Show

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of blink-182's landmark album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, fans can play a free web game version of the classic Pac-Man arcade game featuring fun Easter Eggs inspired by the band. Also launching today, they can watch a special episode of the popular Pac-Man: Snack Breaks animated YouTube series featuring blink-182 music. Following up on the blink-182 x Pac-Man merchandise that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, Bandai Namco is introducing a new line of gear that creatively blends the two brands, including the now-infamous blink-182 version of the Pac-Man x 7-11 T-shirt worn by Mark Hoppus at Coachella 2023.

In the ultimate experience for fans of these two pop-culture icons, Bandai Namco Entertainment has reimagined the original Pac-Man in the blink-182 x Pac-Man Web Game, an internet browser-based game that is available to play for free. In the game, players experience Pac-Man in his purest form, maneuvering him around the familiar blue maze, and chomping Pac-Dots and Power Pellets as they alternate between avoiding or chasing his legendary nemeses: Team Ghost. This maze, however, has treats for blink-182 fans, with themed visuals such as the blink-182 van and bonus items themed after the band. The biggest kick comes from the game's soundtrack, where players can choose to listen to their favorite blink-182 tracks as they play, including tracks from popular music apps.

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